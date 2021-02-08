Deliveroo solution allows customers to order food directly from restaurants

Deliveroo has rolled out a solution that allows customers to order food delivery directly from restaurant websites, as well as via the delivery service’s app.

The company, which has recently expanded from delivering takeaways to groceries through partnerships with retailers such as Aldi, has 1,800 Irish restaurants on its platform and 16 on-demand grocery partnerships.

It said its Signature solution would help restaurants to boost revenues by allowing them to deliver directly from their online channels to customers.

“This new product will help restaurants reach many more consumers while substantially improving the already market-leading Deliveroo customer experience,” said Paddy Quinlan, growth manager for Ireland.

“This exciting new product for Ireland is particularly important given the current situation, and is in addition to other support measures we have developed to help all restaurants, particularly small, independents that are the lifeblood of the industry and the high street,” he added.

Deliveroo, which launched in the Republic in 2015, recorded a 40 per cent rise in turnover at its Irish arm in 2019 as sales rose from €9.3 million to €13.8 million.

The company has seen a sharp increase in business during the Covid crisis and expects to have more than 2,000 restaurants on its platform locally by the end of 2021.

Its partnership with Aldi was also recently expanded to reach an estimated 1.5 million shoppers here. Deliveroo has similar on-demand grocery delivery partnerships with, among others, Fallon and Byrne, Mace, Spar and Londis.