ABP subsidiary in running for Davos environmental award

The renewables division of the Larry Goodman-controlled food group is one of just six in the running for an environmental award at this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

ABP confirmed at the weekend that its subsidiary, Olleco, which converts used cooking oil and food waste to energy and fertiliser in Ireland and Britain, has been shortlisted for a global environmental award at the annual gathering of world and business leaders at the Alpine ski resort.

It is in recognition of its contribution to aiding the food and hospitality industries in re-using the waste that they produce.

Shortlist

Robert Behan, Olleco chief executive, said that the company was delighted to have made the shortlist.

He added that the recognition was a “strong testament to hard work of every one of nearly 1,000 staff”.

In 2017, ABP spent £22 million (€25 million ) on a green energy plant for Olleco next to the Arla dairy in Buckinghamshire in England. The facility produces enough energy to maintain 12,000 homes.

Olleco has four depots in Ireland and works in partnership with Frylite to collect used cooking oil and food waste. It has 16 sites in Britain, including a bio-diesel plant in Liverpool.