Wholesale electricity costs doubled last month as concerns for European supplies spurred increases in natural gas prices, official figures show.

Suppliers trade electricity on a daily wholesale market, where the price changes every 30 minutes, but just a small proportion of the power used by consumers is bought and sold in this way.

Wholesale electricity prices more than doubled in the 12 months to October, figures published by the State’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed on Monday. They climbed 11.3 per cent during the month, it added.

Irish families’ electricity bills rose between 8 per cent and 11 per cent this summer as suppliers increased charges following sustained energy price volatility sparked by the US-Iran war.

Wholesale prices were falling before the conflict’s outbreak as last winter was milder than usual.

Consumers here pay the highest prices in the EU for electricity with the average home paying about €1,650 a year for power.

Electricity sells in the Republic for about 40 cent per kilowatt-hour – the power needed to do a typical load in a washing machine – against a European average of 29 cent.

Natural gas prices determine electricity costs as the fuel is used to generate about half the power consumed here.

Suppliers “hedge” by buying the electricity they sell to homes and businesses in advance.

This insulates customers from volatility in natural gas and wholesale electricity markets, but also means that increases or decreases in domestic bills lag those movements.

European natural gas prices have been high in recent weeks as stocks were lower than usual heading into the winter, when demand is highest.

The CSO does not publish actual figures for wholesale electricity prices, but uses an index tied to 2021 prices.

According to its figures, all fuel prices rose 54 per cent over the 12 months to October. Most of those increases occurred in the months since the US-Iran war began at the end of February.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for US and Israeli bombing attacks, shutting a shipping lane through which a fifth of the world’s oil and gas passes.

Ireland imports most of the oil and gas that provide 80 per cent of its energy.