Mauricio Pochettino’s opening four words were: “Welcome to Stamford Bridge.”

It still feels disconcerting to think of Pochettino at Chelsea; in England he seems so Spurs. And yet it happened, it definitely happened.

‘Poch’ was Chelsea head coach from late May 2023 until late May 2024. He almost made his first anniversary. He selected 51 teams, won 26 games, reached the League Cup final and the FA Cup semi-final and finished sixth in the Premier League. It matters today because this was the last time he worked in England.

Pochettino had come in on the back of a three-coach season at Chelsea – Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard – and he later told FourFourTwo magazine: “Chelsea were broken when I arrived.”

At this point a flippant man might say, wait till you see the state of Manchester United, Mauricio. But that can wait.

Those opening four words above were from day one at Chelsea, from Pochettino’s programme notes. Liverpool were the opposition on his first afternoon. Jürgen Klopp was Liverpool manager and Luis Diaz made it 1-0 to the visitors. Axel Disasi scored the equaliser. It ended 1-1.

Pochettino called it “an honour” to be in charge of Chelsea and cautious optimism ran through the rest of his notes. “It is important that we have a plan,” he said. “You need this map.” He was thinking about the coming season “and beyond”.

Chelsea had spent over £400 million (€478 million) that summer window on the likes of Disasi, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo. They recouped around £220 million selling Kai Havertz to Arsenal and Mason Mount to United, among others.

Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox with new head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Photograph: Manchester United

One week after Liverpool, Chelsea lost 3-1 at 10-man West Ham and Poch said it was essential people believed in “the process”. In his third game, Chelsea beat Luton and there was a sigh at the Bridge.

But those opening three games – draw, lose, win – set the tone for an in-out, up-down first half of the season. Chelsea were 10th at Christmas. By January they were in the League Cup semi-final, though. Despite this apparent progress Pochettino was warning everyone: “Of course, people can think Chelsea is Chelsea. No. We are in the middle of the table. We’re not competing in the Champions League or Europa League.

“If we believe that we are Chelsea ... because we use this badge, we are going to win ... I think we are going to be really wrong.”

Chelsea did win – over two legs against Middlesbrough – and met old acquaintances Liverpool in the final. They lost to a Virgil van Dijk goal in extra-time. Soon after, Chelsea lost the FA Cup semi-final to Manchester City at Wembley by the same margin. Three days later they were beaten 5-0 at Arsenal. Stories about the head coach’s incompatibility within the club’s structure emerged.

There was a recovery – the last five league games were won to lift the Blues into Europe, albeit the Conference League.

The 2-1 final afternoon victory over Bournemouth (managed by Andoni Iraola) was the last time Pochettino was seen in the Premier League. He said his team were “really close” to being what he wanted, while also saying his future was down to others. So it proved. Around 48 hours later Pochettino was gone. For once, “mutual” did seem applicable.

“I didn’t want to continue,” Pochettino said in that FourFourTwo article. “That was my decision. I spoke with Chelsea, but my staff and I were clear about our position. We felt we didn’t belong to the club’s way of doing things.”

It was May 2024. Two-and-a-half years later Pochettino returns to the Premier League. There was a difficult-to-assess period with the United States, which culminated in Donald Trump telling Fifa to allow Folarin Balogun to play in a World Cup match, which Balogun did, in a 4-1 defeat by Belgium that spelt elimination and embarrassment. Pochettino looked little like the coming man he had been at Southampton and Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino shed a tear during a press conference marking the end of his time as manager of the US. Photo: Press Association

All the while he gave interviews saying how much he loved the Premier League. Previously, when asked to name three managers he would like to have played under, he replied: “Alex Ferguson, Alex Ferguson, Alex Ferguson.”

Pochettino will do so now, on the Old Trafford touchline beneath the great United leader sat in the stand. In his first club interview Pochettino revealed he was at the 1999 European Cup final in Barcelona (where he played for Espanol). He was rooting for United. “Give ‘em some toffee,” as Bob Paisley used to say.

And it is Liverpool again. Unlike at Chelsea, this one on Sunday is away. Anfield is some place for a United debut. Iraola is now in the home dugout – there are quite a few Pochettino-Chelsea comparisons.

Another is managerial turnover – United’s 2026 began with Ruben Amorim still walking in his whimsical tracksuit. That stopped, Michael Carrick was called for. Results improved. Now Carrick has departed. Where is the strategy?

United defeated Liverpool twice last season, under Carrick and Amorim, who won at Anfield. And for all the turmoil then – losing at Grimsby in the League Cup, the 3-1 at Brentford – things were never as low as they are today. United will start Sunday’s game in the bottom three. Alexander Isak, five goals in his last eight Liverpool appearances, might fancy this.

So it could get worse. And for all the talk of ’99, Pochettino’s charisma and what he did at Spurs – fifth, third, second, third, fourth, but no trophy – it would not be the surprise of all surprises were that Chelsea word “broken” to resurface in the coming months, this time about United. Is there a map?

“The momentum was negative,” Pochettino said of Chelsea. Well, United have not won consecutive matches since the end of last season, they have not kept consecutive clean sheets since November 2024, they have not yet played Arsenal. In fact, of eight fixtures against the current top four, United have played two – Man City and Brighton, both at home, both lost. Lest anyone forget, West Ham were relegated on 39 points in May. United have eight. They lost dismally at newly-promoted Hull City on the first day, a statement defeat.

So when Pochettino said he wants him team at Anfield to “be Manchester United”, that an aim is to “recover that feeling”, he impresses and he is likable. It looks and sounds positive.

Then he will stand on the touchline and observe late 2026 United, a team that has conceded 15 goals in its last five matches. He may well mutter to himself: “Of course, people can think Chelsea is Chelsea ...”