A woman in fear for her safety and that of her children after alleged incidents, including her ex-husband telling their daughter he would set fire to “the whole family”, has been granted a protection order.

The man repeatedly referred to firearms and earlier this year sent her a video of him “parading” with a firearm, the woman told the emergency domestic violence court at Dolphin House in Dublin. He wanted her to sign documents removing restrictions relating to his access to firearms but she refused, she said.

Her daughter had told her he threatened to hold a cigarette lighter to the child’s tongue and “set fire to the whole family”, she said.

He was previously prosecuted for assaulting her, and there were several incidents of “aggressive and intimidating behaviour” by him during child handovers, she said.

He was sometimes drunk when he arrived to take the children and she feared for their safety, the woman said, adding that access was the subject of other proceedings.

Judge Gerard Furlong, saying he was very concerned about the matters raised, granted a protection order.

The application was among several made ex parte (one side only represented) to the judge on Friday.

Another woman alleged her ex-partner “forcefully” removed her pyjamas and “forced himself” on her after he came into her bedroom about 2am. She was afraid to shout because she did not want to wake and upset their teenage son, who has special needs, she said.

“I don’t know what he will do next,” she said, adding that the man’s behaviour was affecting her health and causing her panic attacks, anxiety and fear.

[ Man accused of murdering his father goes on trial at Central Criminal CourtOpens in new window ]

During their long relationship, she was subject to verbal abuse and control, her partner was “extremely jealous” and she had “no life” and “no independence”. He threatened to throw her out the window when she was pregnant, she said.

She was “a slave in my own home”, unable to go out or have friends and tried to avoid arguments for their child’s sake. He had broken into her devices, she said.

She ended their relationship months ago but he refused to accept it was over and there were “excessive bursts of jealousy”. He only recently moved out of her home and was still “pestering” her, including sending “hundreds” of texts daily and bombarding her with “extremely aggressive” emails.

She had tried to keep things between them as civilised as possible for the sake of their special needs child, including encouraging access, but due to her partner’s extreme insults towards her, name calling and threats, their child became scared when his father visited, she said.

A pregnant woman now living in her mother’s home with her young child obtained a protection order against her partner whom she alleged recently turned up outside her mother’s house twice, once when he was holding some form of “weapon” she could not see clearly.

He was on drugs at the time, threatened her mother and sent her abusive messages threatening to blow up the house, she said. “I am terrified for my child and for my own safety.”

[ Drugs squad garda injured in high-speed chase awarded nearly €60,000Opens in new window ]

She and her partner were homeless until they got an apartment some months ago, she said. She left it recently and did not want to return due to his “active addiction” around their child.

The man, she said, had been “emotionally controlling” her for two years, threatened her with posting sexual images and told her she was on a pornographic site.

Granting a protection order, the judge said she could report the alleged threats to post sexual images to gardaí.

In another application, a man was granted a protection order against his ex-partner over alleged verbal abuse and threats.

Their relationship had “seriously broken down” and he began getting threats from January last, including being told “karma will get you, you wait and see”, he said.

After a court agreement in recent days, he received abusive texts and calls from his ex, he said, and their child was very upset by some of what he heard. On Friday, he came out of his home to find two tyres on his van had been slashed, he said.

A woman who had obtained an interim barring order against her partner earlier this month told the judge she wanted to withdraw her application for a full barring order.

When asked if she wanted to pursue her additional application for a safety order, which would mean the man could remain in their home but must refrain from using, or threatening to use violence against her or their young child, she said: “I want to cancel everything because we are good now.”