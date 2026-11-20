Ireland's Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Nations League win over Kosovo. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland will play Croatia in their Nations League promotion/relegation playoff next March.

The draw took place at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland this morning. Heimir Hallgrímsson’s will be at home in the first leg on either Thursday, March March 25th or Saturday, March 27th with the away second leg on Sunday, March 28th or Tuesday, March 30th.

Ireland secured the playoff spot, as well as a Pot 2 seeding for the Euro 2028 qualifying draw which takes place on December 6th, thanks to a 3-0 win over Kosovo on Tuesday.

More to follow...

Nations League A/B playoffs

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Denmark

Hungary v Serbia

Republic of Ireland v Croatia

Slovenia v Wales