Anthropic chief financial officer Krishna Rao. Anthropic shares fell 10 per cent in pre-market trading on Friday. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/Getty Images

Anthropic shares fell 10 per cent in premarket trading on Friday, wiping out some of the gains from its blockbuster debut, as investors’ fears over the durability of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom continued to dominate global stock markets.

The Claude maker’s shares, which surged 17 per cent on Thursday, were swept up in declines as the weeks-long sell-off in tech stocks gathered pace.

Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 indicate the index will fall 1.6 per cent at the open on Wall Street, adding to Thursday’s 2.2 per cent drop.

In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 bore the brunt of the losses on Friday, while a gauge of European tech stocks was also under pressure.

Anthropic’s listing was billed as a defining moment for the AI industry and global markets, giving investors the chance to gain exposure to one of the world’s leading developers of the technology.

But investors said Anthropic’s assured debut had not been enough to allay the mounting fears over the sustainability of the increasingly debt-fuelled AI boom. The Nasdaq 100 has tumbled more than 15 per cent from its early October peak.

[ Anthropic’s Irish staff poised to benefit from IPO following €8.4m share awardsOpens in new window ]

“The [market] psychology is fairly broken at this stage,” said one senior equities banker. Investors “were hoping for the IPO (initial public offering) to be a clearing event” but “people are still worried about AI capex and data centre build in the US”, they added.

In a sign of the broader souring in risk appetite, government bonds rallied on Friday, with 10-year US Treasury yields down 0.07 points at 4.98 per cent. Yields on 10-year German Bunds fell 0.09 percentage points to 3.32 per cent. Yields move inversely to prices.

The Vix index of expected stock volatility, dubbed Wall Street’s “fear gauge”, hit 30, double a recent low touched in September and its highest level since the market turmoil sparked by the start of the Iran war.

Anthropic pressed ahead with its IPO despite the Democrats’ victory in this month’s US midterm elections, deepening fears over the AI boom after the rapid expansion of data centres became a flashpoint for voters.

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Referring to Anthropic’s listing, Hao Hong, chief investment officer for Lotus Asset Management, said: “Normally, the biggest IPOs are done at the peak of the market, not at the bottom.”

Anthropic’s blockbuster first day of trading failed to lift the wider sector on Thursday, with some analysts suggesting that portfolio managers had sold some tech shares to raise funds to buy shares in the maker of Claude.

Mike Bell, head of market strategy at RBC BlueBay Asset Management, said that “people will have been selling other stocks to buy Anthropic”.

But Friday’s premarket decline in Anthropic suggested that the souring in sentiment was overshadowing the exuberance of its first day of trading.

Anthropic shares, which were sold at $83 (€75.47) in the IPO, were down as much as 10 per cent at $87.46 in premarket trading.

Arun Sai, senior multi-asset strategist at Pictet Asset Management, said that “sentiment is poor across the board ... leading to a self-fulfilling sell-off”.

In South Korea, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, manufacturers of the memory chips used in AI data centres, both slid more than 5 per cent. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, fell more than 4 per cent.

Taiwan’s main stock index had its worst week since 1991 as it dropped almost 18 per cent and shed more than $500 billion in market capitalisation. In Tokyo, SoftBank closed down 14.5 per cent on Friday.

The prospect of interest rates heading even higher has also had a chilling effect on the AI trade.

Minutes from the October meeting of Federal Reserve officials, which were published on Wednesday, showed the debate at the US central bank had shifted to raising rates further, threatening the financing for the AI capex boom.

“This monstrous capex binge with nobody having a sense of the return on investment is unravelling,” said Albert Saporta, group chief executive of asset manager GAM Holding.

The declines in Asia mark a sharp reversal for what had been some of the world’s best performers since the start of 2025.

The unceremonious departure of Jensen Huang from Nvidia and the prospect of tightening US restrictions on chip exports had already dented investor sentiment for the region’s chipmakers, crucial to the global AI data centre buildout.

“The public markets have been driven by narratives for a while now and the biggest narrative just got smacked on the face,” said Nikhil Srinivasan, portfolio manager at Singapore-based Benzaiten Macro. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026