South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus is framed in a photographer's viewer during his Monday press conference at St Helen's Hotel in Dublin. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

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Media conferences in the south Dublin hotel where the Springboks were based this week, and before them the Argentinians, Fijians and countless more over the years, are usually low-key affairs until, perhaps, the customary Thursday team announcements.

But as soon as the Springboks’ media schedule landed last Sunday this was destined to be a very, very different week. It should have come with a weather warning. Hurricane Rassie.

Breaking with normal practice, their team was to be announced on Monday with Erasmus holding court. Not to be missed. Donald Trump in a Tracksuit, as Robert Kitson described him in the Guardian.

Sure enough, climbing the staircase and finding the Seamount room where Rassie would be taking centrestage, Monday’s outpourings after unveiling his team were incendiary.

Rassie spoke for 35 minutes. When asked about Sam Prendergast’s citing for a hip-drop tackle in the Ireland-Fiji game, Rassie smiled knowingly and speculated that the Irish outhalf would be cleared by a citing committee to play in this Saturday’s game. He drew comparisons to the contrasting punishments handed out to Springboks hooker Jan Hendrik-Wessels and Tadhg Furlong.

In one ensuing, wandering, unbroken monologue of over five minutes, Rassie complained about the 17 knee-drop tackles that the officials had not picked up in South Africa’s defeat to France.

He had remained calm throughout, his tone hardly changing. There were clear hints of his usual persecution complex on behalf of the Springboks. Speaking to him afterwards, he remained good humoured, amiable and chatty.

It had been no rant. He picked his words carefully, as those who know him would verify. Everything he says is well thought out. He doesn’t say anything for the sake of it. He’s a deep thinker about the game. His brain must never rest. And if he feels any sense of injustice on behalf of the Springboks, he’ll speak up, all the more so if it feeds into the Boks-against-the-world mentality and stirs up his squad.

South Africa assistant coach Daan Human talks to the media on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

But there was simply too much to digest or distil into one 900-word piece. His thoughts on his selection, this Saturday’s game and much more ended up on the editing room floor.

His choice of words about the TMO in the France game ensured he generated headlines throughout the world of rugby and incurred the wrath of World Rugby.

Heading back to the same Seamount room on Tuesday came the calm before another storm of news, and some comic gold from a deadpan Daan Human, the Springboks’ scrum coach, when asked about Rassie’s comments.

“Sorry. Was there a press conference yesterday?” he retorted from under a wide brimmed hat, sounding and looking the absolute protype of a Boks scrum coach.

In another humorous sidebar, unintentional or not, the press officer had cut short a question concerning Rassie’s comments. “The controversy was enough yesterday. So please, no controversy.”

That horse had already bolted. While transcribing the words of Human and Eben Etzebeth at a table in the downstairs hotel bar/restaurant, word popped up that World Rugby had swiftly instigated a new disciplinary process designed for comments such as those made by Erasmus.

Just before 2pm he was hit with a six-game suspension, with immediate effect. News piece. Within 20 minutes SA Rugby stated that they will request a full hearing. Their press officer comes by our table and confirms as much. Another news piece. After some digging, though not confirmed, Prendergast will also be facing a citing committee, which has already been chosen – that evening at 8pm. Another news piece. Then a more considered wrap.

Back home, the office put me on Tuesday night watch duty, keeping an eye on the Prendergast citing. Rumour is he’s been cleared but can’t firm it up. Close the laptop at 10.30pm.

Ireland captain Dan Sheehan talks during the captain's run press conference on Friday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Football at 11am most Wednesdays offers a reprieve, but by then there’s been another three news stories. Prendergast has been cleared. Stuart Lancaster has signed a new deal at Connacht (a good news story buried on this of all mornings). And just when you thought things couldn’t possibly become any funnier, SA Rugby issue a statement stressing the need to show match officials respect.

By this stage, the horse is five fields away.

Later on Wednesday, there is a rumour that Dan Sheehan will be playing at number eight in an otherwise anticipated Andy Farrell selection the next day.

Then it was just the normal manic Thursday and Friday, albeit Andy Farrell brings a measure of relative calm at his Thursday media briefing, as does Sheehan after his captain’s run on Friday.

Meanwhile, Rassie is setting up his own watch-along in his hotel bedroom, with over 100,000 signing up by Friday afternoon, while his assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has arguably put himself in World Rugby’s disciplinary sights for his outrageous comments about Prendergast and the disciplinary procedures around his hearing.

Bizarrely, as of Friday, SA Rugby hadn’t formally followed through to World Rugby on their stated intention to request a full hearing for Erasmus.

The comparisons with Trump are understandable, especially as Rassie’s social media army and devoted Boks supporters are akin to Maga supporters. Less rugby fans than cult followers.

But I know which one I’d rather go for a drink with. And Jacques could come too. I like Rassie on a personal level. He is a charismatic, charming and innovative rugby genius.

But everything is through Boks-tinged glasses. If some of the refereeing decisions which went against Ireland, England and New Zealand in the last World Cup knock-out stages had gone against South Africa with an ensuing one-point defeat, Rassie and his army would have gone ballistic.

Much of his utterances appear to be founded on his South African sense of entitlement when it comes to winning. He has had a divisive and damaging effect on the game, its values and most of all on some of its referees, such as Nic Berry and Wayne Barnes.

This week he went too far again. The match cannot come soon enough.

Saturday’s Nations Championship fixtures, all times Irish

England v New Zealand, Twickenham, 2.10pm

Scotland v Japan, Murrayfield, 2.10pm

Ireland v South Africa, Aviva Stadium, 4.40pm

Italy v Fiji, Stadio Friuli, Udine, 4.40pm

Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, 8.10pm

France v Argentina, Stade de France, 8.10pm