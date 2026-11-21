The National Archives on Bishop Street where State papers for 1988 have been released under the 30-year rule. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The public have been encouraged to explore the rich vein of archives around them in the State.

Explore Your Archive: Find a Story is part of a campaign encouraging people to follow their curiosity and find an untold story in one of Ireland’s many participating archival repositories.

The campaign is organised by the Archives and Records Association Ireland (ARA) and its ambassador is author Maurice J Casey, who used archives to write his book Hotel Lux: An Intimate History of Communism’s Forgotten Radicals. This is based on the true story of an Irishwoman, May O’Callaghan, who was born in Co Wexford and was a friend of the writer Liam O’Flaherty.

She became a suffragette in London and then a communist and one of the founders of the British Communist Party.

In 1924 she travelled to Moscow, where she stayed for four years in the Hotel Lux.

There she met communists from all parts of Europe. The book tells the story of O’Callaghan and three friends who lived in the hotel just as Joseph Stalin was taking over from Vladimir Lenin.

Hotel Lux jointly won the Michel Déon Prize for nonfiction this year.

[ The mystery Irish woman who lived at the crossroads of revolutionary historyOpens in new window ]

Casey said exploring archives was the best way to “resist the pull of algorithms by charting your own trail through the past.

“In my own work, small and sometimes accidental discoveries in Irish archives have expanded into border-crossing adventures. That’s the kind of experience an archive can unlock for everybody, not just professional historians.”

Daniel Carey of the Royal Irish Academy; Maurice J Casey, joint winner of the 2026 Michel Déon Prize; John Waddell, joint winner of the 2026 Michel Déon Prize; Céline Place, ambassador of France; and Eugene Downes, cultural director at the department of foreign affairs. Photograph: Johnny Bambury

The Explore Your Archives focus week, which starts on Saturday and is co-ordinated jointly with the Archives and Records Association UK, invites archive services around the country to showcase their collections of archives ranging from paper records, photographs and rare manuscripts to film and sound recordings.

The public are urged to visit participating public and private archives or explore Ireland’s rich and diverse range of collections and digital exhibitions online.

ARA chair Niamh Ní Charra said looking at past records could satisfy people’s “fleeting curiosity” about things as local as a building or a shop front.

“It’s a piece of music or literature that takes your fancy, or the exploits of an ancestor or local hero or rogue, which awakens your curiosity – you can be guaranteed that Ireland’s archives will provide insights and answers while taking you on a voyage of discovery,” she said.

“In a world increasingly grappling with the challenges of differentiating between truth and fake news, between authentic images and records and those created by AI, the work of archivists, records managers and conservators has never been more important, and the value of our profession never been more evident.”