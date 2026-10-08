Will there be a big take-up of State’s new investment scheme?

Minister for Finance Simon Harris and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Jack Chambers outline details of their new State investment scheme on budget day. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

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In the aftermath of the budget, Joe Brennan discovers that a lower-than-expected annual €12,000 limit for the new State investment account may curb take-up.

Live Nation’s Irish company that owns the 3Arena in Dublin’s docklands has made a €76 million payout to its UK parent firm in recent months, according to new accounts. Killian Woods has the details.

In Ask the Lawyer, four siblings want to give their nephew €10,000. Will he have to pay tax? Joanne Hunt has the answer.

AI deepfakes: Let’s remove ‘we didn’t mean it’ from tech companies’ book of excuses, writes Ciara O’Brien in her tech column.

The increase in the Help to Buy tax break looks set to miss the target, writes Cantillon.

There is a worrying tendency to view funds collectively borrowed by the European Union as “virtual money”, rather than a debt national governments would eventually have to cover, the union’s top auditor, Irishman Tony Murphy has said. Our man in Brussels Jack Power has the story.

Will AI kill the rosy jobs growth forecasts included in the budget? Cantillon has the answer.

How much longer can the world absorb the Iran war shock? FT columnist Martin Wolf ponders this question.

In our tech feature, FT reporter Stephen Morris looks at the legal risks piling up for Sam Altman as OpenAI uncovers dozens of hacks.

In our Innovation feature, Olive Keogh meets the Limerick start-up using AI to take the pain out of compliance.

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