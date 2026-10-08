Limerick start-up uses AI to take the pain out of compliance

Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) regulations are there to protect workers, customers, the public and the environment from harm.

Companies covered by the regulations must be able to produce hard evidence that they’re abiding by the rules. But for companies operating in highly regulated industries, proving they comply with those rules involves keeping track of hundreds – and sometimes more than 1,000 – pieces of legislation.

Despite that complexity, much of the work is still being carried out using Excel spreadsheets, legacy software and information periodically updated by consultants.

It was this shortcoming that led to the formation of EHS start-up Envaira, which has developed an AI-powered platform that streamlines the compliance process to make it faster and easier to manage, especially where multiple manufacturing sites are involved.

“The three main issues currently facing those handling compliance in an organisation are too much manual work, information quickly going out of date and significant time spent preparing for audits,” explains Michael O’Shea, who cofounded Envaira with Eugene Cush and Katie Vellner in July last year.

“At the moment the compliance process is lagging behind when it comes to technology, with a lot of the work being done manually with registers maintained in Excel or older software and only updated periodically by consultants.

“As a result, information can quickly become static and outdated. Envaira was built to address these problems rather than simply digitising the traditional legal register and instead of just providing organisations with large volumes of legislation to interpret and manage themselves, we identify the requirements relevant to their specific business and translate them into clear, actionable obligations on a site-specific basis.

“We continuously monitor and highlight any regulatory changes affecting our customers and the system. It also collects relevant codes of practice, guidance, licences and permits together in one place.

“EHS teams can then assess their compliance against these obligations, attach evidence and track action as gaps are identified. This provides an ongoing view of compliance without the need for a big scramble to pull information and evidence together before an audit,” says O’Shea, who is participating in the AI Ecosystem Accelerator run by NovaUCD in partnership with CeADAR, Ireland’s Centre for Applied AI.

EHS regulations are governed by both Irish law and European directives, and if a business fails to demonstrate compliance when asked, it could face penalties and fines. For an SME in a sector with light-touch regulation, this is relatively straightforward, as only a small number of directives will apply. In large companies in sensitive industries, however, it’s a different ballgame.

For example, a single manufacturing site making medical devices or pharmaceutical products could have to comply with 150-200 pieces of Irish legislation alone, and this could rise to more than 1,000 depending on what the site is producing. On top of this, most multinationals will have several sites that may have different compliance requirements. And regulations don’t stand still. They are constantly being revised and added to on a weekly basis.

Envaira is using AI to power its system, which basically ingests all the relevant legislation for a jurisdiction as well as flagging any other site requirements, such as permits and licences. But while the AI does the heavy lifting on the basic data, the overall process is overseen by an EHS professional.

“We want to deliver speed but not at the expense of accuracy, so we specifically wanted to have expert human curation given the highly regulated environment we’re operating in,” O’Shea says. “We also consolidate any relevant changes into focused weekly updates, so teams know what matters and we’re not just adding to the noise.”

The idea for Envaira took shape in an unlikely location – on a bus after an Enterprise Ireland-IDA co-hosted event in Waterford. “I was talking to Eugene [Cush] on the short drive to the car park, and he was describing the huge frustrations faced by organisations keeping on top of an ever-growing EHS legislative burden,” O’Shea says.

“My background is in building and scaling software businesses, particularly within highly regulated financial services and fintech markets, where platforms are built on transparency, traceability and auditability. I began questioning why those same principles weren’t being applied to EHS compliance, as it seemed like a good fit to me.

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“Both Eugene and Katie have deep EHS domain expertise and previously ran the Pegasus EHS legal register. Katie had also been reflecting on their experience in the sector and felt there was an opportunity to rethink the traditional approach.”

Envaira is aimed at EHS directors or managers responsible for managing compliance and implementing standards such as ISO 14001 and ISO 45001. The company’s main market will be large, multisite and multinational organisations operating across multiple jurisdictions in industries such as construction, energy and food and beverage manufacturing. The platform has been built to handle the different regulatory requirements in each country, again with local human oversight.

Envaira was launched in February, and the company has paying customers in Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia and Norway. Envaira is Limerick-based and employs four full-time and four part-time staff.

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To date, the company has raised approximately €500,000 from angel investors and support from the Limerick Local Enterprise Office and Enterprise Ireland. The next step is a funding round of €600,000, which will go towards business development and expanding the team as the company scales across Ireland, the UK and the EU.

Envaira is O’Shea’s third start-up, and he says a lot has changed for the better since he founded Delta Index back in 2002, which was subsequently sold. “My sense is that there’s a maturity around the ecosystem that wasn’t there before, and there are definitely more varied supports available now, not all of which are financial. For example, we benefited from Prep4Seed run by AxisBIC in Munster,” he says.

“In my experience, the key thing when starting a business is product-market fit. We could have started by building the technology. Instead, we started with the problem and built the technology around it. It’s all too easy to spend time building something you think the market wants, but unless it meets a real need, people are not going to buy it.”