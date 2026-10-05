Ticketmaster trial over prices for 2025 Oasis concerts delayed

Oasis fans without tickets listen nearby to the last night of Oasis at Croke Park in August 2025. Photograph: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times

Ticketmaster’s “misleading commercial practice” trial over prices for the Oasis 2025 reunion concerts at Croke Park has been delayed while the company obtains an expert report.

The case, which first came before Dublin District Court last month, stems from an inquiry by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

It was originally thought the four-day hearing would be held in December, but Judge Anthony Halpin said on Monday that it would have to be pushed back into the new year.

The company faces two charges under section 47 of the Consumer Protection Act surrounding information provided to concert-goers who bought platinum tickets.

Platinum tickets give fans access to some of the most popular tickets at a price set by the organiser.

The alleged offences relate to tickets for the Gallagher brothers’ concerts in August 2025. Last month, the defence counsel said: “I anticipate that this matter will be fully contested.”

When the case was listed again on Monday, Brian Gageby, for Ticketmaster, said an expert report had to be obtained.

Prosecutor Ronan Kennedy, for the CCPC, said there had already been correspondence between both parties.

The judge said it was a complex case, adding that he wanted both sides to marshal witnesses and have them ready when the hearing gets under way. A new hearing date will be scheduled when the case is listed for mention on November 9th.

Ticketline Unlimited Company, trading as Ticketmaster, faces two charges under the Consumer Protection Act 2007 over Oasis concert tickets sold on August 31st, 2024.

The first charge alleges that the firm engaged in a misleading commercial practice by offering “platinum” tickets in a manner likely to deceive consumers regarding the product’s main characteristics and specifications.

The second alleges that Ticketmaster provided material information concerning ticket prices in a manner that was unclear, unintelligible, ambiguous or untimely.

The court has heard that the defence expects to call around a dozen witnesses.