One hour, six breaks: Kokkinakis ends Elamin’s Dublin run at ATP 75 Challenger

Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia shakes hands with Ammar Elamin of Ireland after winning their second qualifying round match at the ATP 75 Challenger tournament at Elm Park Golf & Sports Club in Dublin. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Ireland’s Ammar Elamin failed in his bid to make it into the main draw of the ATP 75 Challenger at Elm Park on Monday as he lost in straight sets, 6-2 6-1, to Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis in just over an hour.

Having beaten Ecuador’s Andy Andrade on Sunday, the 23-year-old Elamin faced a much tougher opponent in the second qualifying round, with Kokkinakis having won the 2022 Australia Open title alongside compatriot Nick Kyrgios.

Returning to fitness following surgery, Kokkinakis made his point that he’s back to peak condition with little fuss, converting six of the seven break-point opportunities against Elamin, who admitted that his service had let him down on the day.