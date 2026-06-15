Former garda jailed for six years for dangerous driving causing death and leaving crash scene

Michael Ball, who had been drinking on a work night out, was linked to the incident through a number plate found near the scene. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A former garda has been jailed for six years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a pedestrian in Co Louth.

Michael Ball (28), from Middletown, Malin Head, Co Donegal, was sentenced at Dundalk Circuit Court on Monday in relation to the death of Niall MacEneaney (45) on the Rathmullen Road, Drogheda, on March 17th, 2024.

Ball, who was based at Drogheda station at the time and has since resigned from the force, also pleaded guilty to failing to remain at the scene of a crash to offer assistance.

MacEneaney, who had been out socialising with team-mates from St Fechin’s GAA club, was two minutes from his home when he was struck by Ball’s Skoda car while crossing the road. He was found on a grass verge at a pedestrian crossing at around 2.30am by a taxi driver. He had sustained catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ball, who had been drinking on a work night out, was linked to the incident through a number plate found near the scene. He was staying with colleagues in Donore. He was on a chair “in a comatose sleep” when gardaí arrived and had to be shaken awake. His car was parked outside.

A 50km/h speed limit applied on the road, but Ball was estimated to be travelling at between 86km/h and 109km/h when he hit MacEneaney.

Two months after the collision, Ball said in a pre-prepared statement that there was fog at the top of the Rathmullen Road and a male ran in front of his car. He said it happened so fast that he never got a chance to swerve or react. He said he panicked and deeply regrets not stopping.

Grace Martin, MacEneaney’s widow, told the court that Ball stole a huge part of her when he killed her husband. She said she has been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. She said Ball, as a garda, had a duty of care and first aid training, but acted like a “coward” on the night.

Defence counsel Roderick O’Hanlon said his client was deeply impacted by the incident and his response to it.

Judge Dara Hayes said Ball made a choice to drive while over the legal limit and did so at speed, which had fatal consequences. He noted that Martin had to identify her husband from a photograph of a tattoo and has to pass the scene of the collision several times a day.

He said MacEneaney was described as being the heart of his family and “now there’s silence where his voice should be”.

The judge said Ball braked 0.24 of a second before hitting MacEneaney and left him to die at the side of the road.

However, he noted the early guilty plea, the defendant’s remorse and the absence of previous convictions.

He sentenced Ball to 4½ years for dangerous driving causing death and a consecutive 2½ years with the final 12 months suspended for failing to offer assistance. He also gave Ball a 12-year driving ban.

Speaking outside the courthouse, Grace Martin said anger is “an ugly emotion” and she had chosen “not to be angry, but to keep my empathy intact and look at the bigger picture”.

However, she said the empathy “faded” as she learned more about the case, including that a member of An Garda Síochána had killed her husband, an organ donor.

“If Michael Ball had stopped to call for help, Niall’s organs might have at least saved a life. But the arrogance of an off-duty garda took that chance away from somebody. In this country, there are no charges for vehicular manslaughter. There should be,” she added.