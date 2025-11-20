Growth at Origin Enterprises solid in first quarter

Business

Origin Enterprises is led by chief executive Sean Coyle.
Agri-services group Origin Enterprises said it put in a solid performance in the first quarter of the year, with growth across the business.

Sales rose across its business, with its living landscapes division increasing 21.5 per cent while agriculture revenue increased 2 per cent.

In a trading update for the three months ended October 31st 2025, the first quarter of its financial year, Origin said overall revenue for the company was up 3.6 per cent to €486.5 million during the quarter.

In the agriculture division, volumes – excluding crop marketing – exceeded the same period last year, as the lower activity in Poland was offset by growth in Ireland and the UK, Latin America and Romania. Origin said the total planted area for winter crops is expected to increase, with a slightly larger UK winter wheat area of around 1.72 million hectares.

However, farm sentiment remains cautious, the company noted, with low grain and oilseed prices globally pushing farmers to choose lower-cost inputs for crop protection and farm-saved seed.

Business-to-business fertiliser volumes were marginally ahead of the prior year, and the feed ingredients revenue was marginally lower year-on-year despite volumes holding up, as market prices for feed raw material reduced.

“Subdued grain and oilseed prices are prompting farmers to adopt more disciplined input strategies, aligning purchasing more tightly with near-term on-farm requirements,” said chief executive Sean Coyle. “In Agriculture, increased winter cropping areas in the UK and Romania together with continued progress in Latin America underpinned our Q1 performance and provide a solid foundation for the year ahead.”

The living landscapes business saw a strong start to the year, with organic growth of 10.3 per cent and recent acquisitions driving expansion. The company is pitching the division as a key pillar of its future growth.

“The division maintained its strong momentum, delivering double-digit revenue growth in the period, driven by organic expansion and recent acquisitions,” said Mr Coyle. “Overall, the group is well positioned to build on Q1 momentum, underpinned by a clear strategy, strong customer relationships, and a focus on long-term growth.”

