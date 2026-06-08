Software engineer (23) caught providing unlicensed taxi service after sting operation

The court heard that, when asked why he had done it, the accused informed the NTA officer that it was 'just for extra money'. Photograph: Getty Images

A software engineer was caught providing an unlicensed taxi service advertised online following a sting operation in Dublin, a court has heard.

Shanming Li (23) of Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty on Monday to operating as a taxi without a public service vehicle licence on February 24th.

Prosecution solicitor Jason Teahan told Dublin District Court it was linked to a social media advert used by the Chinese community.

A National Transport Authority (NTA) authorised officer, Anthony Carey, made contact, booked a journey and arranged a collection point.

Judge Anthony Halpin noted the NTA officer was met at Macken Street in Dublin 2.

A €230 fare to Rosslare was agreed, at which the undercover officer identified himself.

The court heard that, when asked why he had done it, the accused informed the NTA officer that it was “just for extra money”.

Li had no previous convictions and was co-operative, the judge said.

Defence solicitor Darren Gray pleaded for leniency, telling the court his client came to Ireland from China a decade ago and attended college, earning a master’s degree.

Gray said Li, who was not required to give evidence, worked as a software engineer but took on the driving work for additional money.

The court heard he had paid the prosecution costs.

Considering his guilty plea and remorse, the judge struck out the case after Li paid €150 to charity forthwith, sparing him a recorded conviction for the offence.