Insurer declining claims over fires at two Thorntons waste facilities, court told

A waste recycling firm with two separate premises which were damaged by fires within five months of each other is suing an insurance company for declining its claims.

Padraig Thornton Waste Disposal Ltd, trading as Thorntons Recycling, claims it has suffered more than €15 million loss and damage as a result of the fires.

The first was at its premises in Dunboyne Industrial Estate, Co Meath, on April 17th, 2025.

The second was at Thorntons in Henry Road, Park West Business Park, Dublin, on September 22nd, 2025.

Extensive damage was caused with the loss and damage at Dunboyne estimated at more than €3.2 million while Henry Road is estimated at more than €12.5 million.

Thorntons has sued Brussels-based Accelerant Insurance Europe SA claiming the insurer has declined its claims on the basis of reports by forensic investigators, FWG Forensics Ltd.

Thorntons says it fundamentally disagrees with the conclusions of FWG and also says the defendant wrongfully relied on certain provisions in the policy to decline the claim for indemnity.

In relation to Henry Road, Thorntons engaged its own expert, Halliwell Forensics Ltd, which it says fundamentally differed from the finding of FWG in relation to the cause of that fire.

Proceedings in relation to both separate cases were entered into the fast track Commercial Court on Monday by Judge Rory Mulcahy on consent between the parties. He adjourned the matter after approving directions for proceeding with the cases.

In affidavits seeking entry of the two cases, Thorntons director Gary Brady said repairs to Dunboyne are expected to be completed this month but in the meantime the company has had to direct business to other facilities and third parties with attendant higher costs.

The damaged premises at Henry Road, which was leased from a landlord, has been demolished and no remedial works have started, Brady said. Business has also had to be redirected from Henry Road to other facilities and third parties.

“Most staff in the plaintiff’s facility have been laid off/terminated due to the uncertainty and length of the claim process”, he said. The landlord is also seeking to be reimbursed to the amount of some €6.6 million for the property value and loss of rent, he said.