Retaliation against workplace whistleblowers on the rise

Retaliation against whistleblowers in Irish workplaces is on the rise, with the number of people who said they faced negative consequences for highlighting wrongdoing doubling in seven years, Transparency International Ireland (TII) has said.

In the anti-corruption group’s most recent integrity at work survey, women reported suffering negative consequences at a higher rate than men – 50 per cent compared to 37 per cent.

Conducted in 2023 by Ipsos B & A on behalf of TII, the survey of more than 800 employees and 250 employers found that an overall 44 per cent of people who blew the whistle on workplace wrongdoing suffered retaliation.

The number more than doubled from 21 per cent in the 2016 iteration of the report, TII said.

Meanwhile, a statistical analysis of the survey data indicated there was a 15.7 percentage point increase in the probability of negative consequences for those who identified as women.

While the precise reasons for the sharp increase “can only be speculated upon”, the survey findings raise questions around the impact or effectiveness of whistle-blowing legislation and protections, according to the report.

“It’s concerning that more whistleblowers who contacted us are reporting retaliation, but at the same time encouraging to see that culture and supports can improve outcomes,” said Donncha Ó Giobúin, lead researcher and senior helpline coordinator at TII.

“Workers are safest when employers are open and accountable, when senior leaders act with integrity, and when people can seek independent advice before deciding how to report wrongdoing.”

The report also draws on draws on anonymised data from more than 2,800 people who sought guidance through TI Ireland’s Speak Up Helpline between 2011 and 2024.

“While more people are speaking up, women, in particular, continue to face disproportionate risks for doing so,” said TII chief executive John Devitt.

He added that new research from the University of Galway indicates that anonymous whistle-blowing channels, peer support, and psychological care for whistleblowers are among the measures employers can put in place to address the heightened risks that women face.

To address the issue, the report recommends that public and private bodies in the Republic provide gender-disaggregated data arising from protected disclosures and that dedicated outreach and counselling services be made available to women whistleblowers.