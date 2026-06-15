‘We’re all so proud’: Mother of Shamrock Rovers and Cape Verde’s Lopes delighted with Spain draw

Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain (right) is tackled by Roberto 'Pico' Lopes of Cabo Verde during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Cabo Verde at Atlanta Stadium on Monday in Atlanta, Georgia, US. Photograph: Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty

For the parents of Roberto “Pico” Lopes it was surreal seeing their son’s image on the big screen at a World Cup match.

The image gave way to an even more surreal result with minnows and debutants Cape Verde holding out for a 0-0 draw against tournament joint-favourites and European champions Spain at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium.

“It was like an out-of-body experience and I’m thinking, ‘is this for real’. I felt like I was in a dream,” said Judy Lopes of her son, who grew up in Crumlin, Dublin and plays for Shamrock Rovers.

He qualifies for Cape Verde through her husband, Carlos, who is from the island archipelago off the west African coast.

Ashling Close, where Pico grew up, is bedecked in Cape Verde colours for the tournament.

“We’re all so proud. He did an amazing job. The atmosphere and the celebrations afterwards were unreal. We are so happy with the support from home,” she said.

Judy and Carlos Lopes with the baby blue shark given to them by their son. The Cape Verde team are known as the Blue Sharks. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

“The text and WhatsApp messages we are getting and calls, it’s beyond belief. We are blown away.”

Her son video-called the family from the dressingroom after the game.

“He actually looked stunned himself,” she said. “He was speechless. I hope we get to talk to him later.”

Judy and Carlos, Pico’s brothers Jack and Christopher, Pico’s wife Leah O’Shaughnessy, their six-month-old son Diego and Leah’s extended family were all in Atlanta for the game.

The Cape Verde defence withstood a battering from the beginning to the end of the game with Spain enjoying 76 per cent possession.

Yet, Cape Verde almost nicked it in the end when Diney Borges directed a free header from a corner kick straight at the Spanish goalkeeper, Unai Simon.

Judy and Carlos Lopez outside their house with the Cape Verde World Cup flag.

“I’m sure Spain were feeling the pressure when it came to the closing minutes. They were doing their level best to win the match,” she said.

“It’s as good as a win. I know it wasn’t a win, but it feels like that for us. We held our nerve. We just had to defend, but they [Cape Verde] can play so much better.

“You got to do what you do. I think they can relax into the tournament now.”

Cape Verde face Uruguay at 11pm on Sunday and their final group game is against Saudi Arabia is on Saturday, June 27th.