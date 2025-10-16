Business

ECB ‘done with rate cuts’ as next move may be a rise

London-based bank HSBC warns wage costs and tariffs may result in a build-up of inflationary pressures in the medium term

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses a press conference on the Eurozone's monetary policy, at the central bank's headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses a press conference on the Eurozone's monetary policy, at the central bank's headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)
Eoin Burke-Kennedy
Thu Oct 16 2025 - 15:16

The European Central Bank (ECB) is “done with rate cuts” and its next move could be a rate increase, London-based lender HSBC has warned.

The bank said it expected euro zone inflation to slip below the ECB’s 2 per cent target for most of next year as the pass-through from a stronger euro and US tariffs add to disinflationary pressures.

“Despite sub-target inflation next year, our central case is that the ECB is done with rate cuts,” it said in a report on Europe’s economy.

However, it warned that rising wage costs fuelled by still strong (if cooling) labour markets; the prospect that tariffs may reconfigure supply chains and looser fiscal policy on the part of governments may result in a build-up of inflationary pressures in the medium term.

READ MORE

From redundancy to resilience: how URHired is changing the job interview game

Apple Watch Series 11 review: the same design, but better

Trump team views trade through the looking glass

I was shocked to find a male colleague doing similar work is paid over €10,000 more. What can I do?

“Building inflation pressures in 2027 could mean the next ECB move is up,” it said, forecasting euro zone inflation could climb above target by the end of 2027.

“In turn, we see the ECB raising rates in H2 2027, with 25bp (basis points) hikes in September and December,” it said.

ECB will not commit to a pre-determined path on rates, says Makhlouf ]

Frankfurt policymakers left euro zone interest rates on hold for a second straight month in September as it weighed the outlook for inflation amid a slowdown in trade and ongoing political turmoil in France.

HSBC noted that the ECB had managed to bring down inflation from a peak of 10.6 per cent “with a minimum amount of economic pain – ie little rise in unemployment and no fall in output."

“This is a far cry from previous inflationary episodes, where recession and painful job losses were needed to restore price stability,” it said.

Dublin Bus CEO on recruitment challenges, going electric, and stamping out anti-social behaviour

Listen | 38:42

“That makes recent attacks on independent central banks all the more alarming,” the bank said.

US president Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell for not reducing US interest rates fast enough and has threatened to have him fired.

“While the ECB’s strict inflation mandate is set in an EU treaty, which should make it well protected relative to the US Fed, it could still face political pressures given fiscal challenges,” HSBC said.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy is Economics Correspondent of The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning