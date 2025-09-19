Blackrock Clinic co-founder among objectors to plans for new homes in south Dublin

Cairn Homes has been trying to develop the Chesterfield site in Blackrock for seven years. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

James M Sheehan. the co-founder of the Blackrock, Hermitage and Galway Clinics, is opposing plans by Cairn Homes for 252 residential ‘build to sell’ units in Blackrock in south Dublin.

Mr Sheehan is one of over 30 local residents opposing the scheme which is made up of 236 apartments and 16 houses at Chesterfield, Cross Avenue, Blackrock, Co. Dublin.

The 236 apartments are to be located in two blocks ranging in height from five to eight storeys while the 16 homes will be five bedroom terrace houses.

In his objection, Mr Sheehan claims that the scheme “will erode the long established character of the neighbourhood”.

Mr Sheehan of Cross Avenue, Blackrock contends that “numerous properties will lose their privacy due to the height of the proposed apartment blocks”.

He said that the “high rise blocks are inappropriate for this neighbourhood” and argues that it is overdevelopment.

Mr Sheehan states that “a low rise development with open spaces could be appropriate such as St Helen’s Wood”.

In a comprehensive objection lodged on behalf of Catherine Greene, planning consultant, David Armstrong contends that “the over-development and over-densification of this suburban site will result in a congested form of development and a poor standard of amenity for future residents”.

Mr Armstrong contends that “the proposal will result in negative impacts due to loss of residential amenity, visual amenity traffic and overspill parking.”

Alan and Charlotte Sullivan of Cross Avenue, Blackrock contend that “there is undoubtedly very significant local opposition to the proposed development”.

The O’Sullivans state that “it appears clear to us from the size of the proposed development that the objective is to maximise commercial gain at the expense of amenity in the local area and in disregard of local residents and the local community”.

Cairn has been trying to develop the site for the past seven years and last year An Coimisiún Pleanála refused planning permission for 355 build to rent apartments as it would lead to an over-proliferation of build to rent apartments for the area.

Addressing ACP’s grounds for refusal on the proliferation of ‘built to rent’ apartments for the area, planning consultants for the new scheme, McCutcheon Halley Chartered Planning Consultants (MHP) state that new scheme in contrast “offers 252 built to sell (BTS) units, which align with the identified housing needs in Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council and contributes to addressing Ireland’s housing demand”.

MHP say the scheme “will facilitate increased housing supply and choice along Cross Avenue and its environs, which is also located 1km southwest of Blackrock Village”.

A decision is due next month.