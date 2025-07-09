Sandyford apartment scheme given go ahead

Records show that two council planners recommended and endorsed a refusal to the scheme but were over-ruled by the senior planner.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has granted planning for a seven storey, 71 unit, apartment development in Sandyford despite concerns expressed by a local parish priest, local residents and businesses over the scheme.

Westleton Ltd had sought planning permission for a nine storey 100 unit apartment scheme, and retail units, part of which is located over the western part of the existing retail/commercial units at Balally Shopping Centre, Blackthorn Drive, Sandyford, Dublin 16.

The council gave permission for the scheme after ordering the removal of two floors.

The council senior planner, Ger Ryan said that the refusal under the heading of open space could be addressed by a financial contribution of €456,750 to the council in lieu of open space.

He said that the site is simply not capable of providing additional open space due to physical and legal constraints.

Mr Ryan’s colleagues also recommended and endorsed a refusal over the lack of childcare facilities but he said as the number of apartments granted permission fell below the 75 unit threshold for childcare facilities, that reason for refusal no longer applies.

In a submission on behalf of Fr James Caffrey and the Balally Pastoral Parish Council, architect, Michael Malone contended that the high, bulky building proposed would have a domineering effect on the village centre location and nearby housing.

Mr Malone stated that the design, height and proximity of the scheme that overlooks the parish complex is of concern.

He said: “The perception of being overlooked will cause some loss of amenity and some anxiety to residence and school building users.”

The operators of Ollie’s Bar at Balally Shopping Centre also objected. In an objection on behalf of Sandyford Inns Ltd, Miley and Miley LLP Solicitors stated that the application makes no effort to show how the application could be built without interfering with their client’s rights.

The objection states that none of the reasons for previous refusals have been addressed.

Marston Planning Consultancy on behalf of Balally Pharmacy stated that the scheme “will result in the material loss in vitality and the viability of this neighbourhood centre, including that of our client’s own pharmacy”.