Insurance payouts still higher than UK and the key to a summer side gig

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Car insurance will always be a hot topic, particularly how much people are being charged for their premiums. Part of that premium is calculated by how much is paid out in so-called third-party claims after accidents and on that front at least there is bad news. A new report from the Society of Actuaries in Ireland shows Irish insurers continue to pay 50 per cent more than their UK counterparts for third-party injury claims on motor policies, despite recent reductions in the size of awards. Dominic Coyle has the story.

EirGrid will pay landowners along its proposed north-south power line up to €50,000 for each pylon placed on their property, the electricity grid operator has confirmed in a new offer. As Barry O’Halloran reports, the State company has written to farmers and other landowners on the route of the north-south interconnector, running from Co Meath to Co Tyrone, setting out terms of a deal that will cost it a total of €40 million.

Business conditions across the Irish manufacturing sector hit their best level in four years last month, new data from AIB show. Colin Gleeson reports.

Colin also reports that searches for electric vehicles (EVs) on Ireland’s largest car marketplace rose 94 per cent last month compared with the same period last year, as diesel searches fell by 21 per cent over the same period.

For many people, this summer will be a time to supplement their income with a side job. So how do you go about doing so? Fiona Reddan explores the options.

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle answers a question from a reader who faced questioning and suspicion when she tried to open a joint account with her mother.

Media organisations and Big Tech have traditionally not mixed too well. It’s now decades since advertising started shifting online, forcing newspapers to overhaul their business models, but what will happen now in the age of AI? Hugh Linehan gets out his crystal ball in his column.

Staying with AI, it is already sparking huge changes in day-to-day life, but younger people appear to be turning against the tech. Why?

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