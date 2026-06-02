Garda accused of burglary and assault sent forward for trial in Donegal

A garda has been sent forward to stand trial on charges of burglary, criminal damage, assault and sending grossly offensive messages.

Alan O’Mahony was most recently stationed at Letterkenny Garda station, Co Donegal, and is currently suspended from the force. He appeared before Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday.

O’Mahony, with an address at Commons Road in Cork, was sent forward to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court by Judge Emile Daly.

The burglary, criminal damage and assault charges relate to incidents at Wood Park, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny on June 30th, 2024.

He is accused of damaging property by throwing a lit cigarette on a duvet and burning it, intending to damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be damaged. He is also charged with causing damage to the house’s front-door handle.

O’Mahony is accused of assaulting Joseph O’Donnell, contrary to section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997, at the same address and on the same occasion.

He is further charged with sending a grossly offensive communication, namely a photograph of a named woman to another person, contrary to the Harassment Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act, 2020, on or about the same date.

State solicitor for Donegal, Kieran Dillon, advised the court that a section 2 assault charge would be added to the indictment at a later date.

The court heard a book of evidence had been served on O’Mahony, who was present in court but did not speak during the proceedings.

An option of going forward on a signed plea was not taken up by the accused, Dillon said. Legal aid was granted to O’Mahony’s solicitor, Patsy Gallagher, and one legal counsel was assigned in the case.

O’Mahony has been remanded on bail on condition that he reside at an address disclosed to the court and that he has no contact, either directly or indirectly, with the alleged injured party or any witnesses in the case.