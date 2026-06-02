Crime & Law

Man held on suspicion of attempted murder after police car driven at officer

The officer sustained serious injuries in the incident in Downpatrick at the weekend

Kieran Turley (27) from Vianstown Road in Downpatrick, appeared before the town’s magistrates’ court on Monday on multiple charges. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA Wire
Kieran Turley (27) from Vianstown Road in Downpatrick, appeared before the town’s magistrates’ court on Monday on multiple charges. Photograph: Rebecca Black/PA Wire
Tue Jun 02 2026 - 16:441 MIN READ

A man is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after a stolen police car was driven at an officer in Northern Ireland.

The officer sustained what police described as serious injuries in the crash in Downpatrick, Co Down, at the weekend.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday, as well as a 27-year-old woman.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PSNI said the man remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated vehicle taking causing injury.

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The woman, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police, has been bailed to allow for further inquiries.

On Monday, Kieran Turley (27) from Vianstown Road in Downpatrick, appeared before the town’s magistrates’ court charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle with no insurance.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again later in June.

The incident was condemned by UK prime minister Keir Starmer as a “horrific incident”, who added that his thoughts were with the injured officer.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said that both he and the District Comm for Newry, Mourne and Down, Supt Lynne Corbett, have been inundated with messages of support from the public and from across the political spectrum following the incident. – PA

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