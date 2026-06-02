Grocery inflation at 5.5% as summer spending starts in earnest

Take-home grocery sales climbed by 2.8 per cent over the four weeks to May 17th with pressure on shoppers easing slightly as like-for-like grocery prices went up by 5.5 per cent, the slowest rate of increase since July 2025.

The cost of groceries has jumped by over 5 per cent when compared with this time last year, new figures from Worldpanel by Numerator suggest.

It marks the slowest rate of inflation recorded by the retail analysts since last summer and is more than a percentage point down on the most recent figures it recorded.

Its latest raft of research, which covered the May bank holiday, also points to surge in summer spending with shoppers stocking up on sun creams, ice creams, antipasti and sparkling wines as the days got warmer and longer.

Take-home grocery sales climbed by 2.8 per cent over the four weeks to May 17th with pressure on shoppers easing slightly as like-for-like grocery prices went up by 5.5 per cent, the slowest rate of increase since July 2025.

Summer food and drink categories benefited from the bank holiday weekend, with shoppers spending an additional €2.5 million on ice creams and sorbets, table sauces were up €700,000 and antipasti spending climbed by €121,000. Sparkling wine and champagne also got a lift in sales on last month, increasing by €408,000.

According to the research, branded goods were the standout performer, growing 9.4 per cent in value and adding €159 million this period, with value share just under 50 per cent. Own label grew more modestly at 2.7 per cent, adding €46.6 million. Premium ranges also held their own, up 3.4 per cent in value and leading all ranges on pack growth at 6.6 per cent.

“Irish shoppers stocked up in anticipation of the sun appearing and bought across key summer categories as they got in the mood for the first summer bank holiday,” said Worldpanel by Numerator spokeswoman Eimear Faughnan. “Suncare was a clear signal of that, with purchase frequency up 6.9 per cent on the previous month and an additional 308,000 packs purchased.”

Online sales rose 16.8 per cent year on year, with the channel now contributing almost €253 million to the take-home grocery market over the 12-week period.

When it comes to market share, Dunnes Stores continues to lead the pack but only just. It had a share of 23.8 per cent, up 4.3 per cent year on year but Tesco was very close behind with a market share of 23.7 per cent and year-on-year value growth of 6.1 per cent.

SuperValu holds 19.6 per cent and grew its share by a comparatively lethargic 0.2 percentage points on the previous 12 weeks. I

Lidl grew its market share to 14.8 per cent, up just 0.4 percentage points versus the last period while Aldi grew its share by an even more anaemic 0.1 percentage points taking it to 11 per cent of the total grocery market.