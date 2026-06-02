Leaving Cert: Just one more sleep to go

During June, we will publish the views of students, parents and teachers.

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

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’Twas the night before the exams, when all through the house,

Not a creature was stirring, not even a laptop mouse;

The last-minute English notes were left out with care,

In hopes that nice essay options would be there.

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As English teacher, Robert McDermott, says, current stress levels for Leaving Certificate students “range from apocalyptic, this is the end of the world, to blase”.

Whichever you are, or if you are a parent or teacher of a Leaving Cert student, we have the news, views and information for you.

Every day in The Irish Times, a well-known person will tell us about their memory of doing the Leaving Cert. Today was the turn of author Liz Nugent, who sat her exams in 1985 and still has nightmares about it!

Also, during the month of June, we will publish the views of students, parents and teachers – how preparations are going, what surprises have come up, etc.

One of the most-read articles on The Irish Times site today was Jen Hogan’s interview with Kayleigh Quinn, who is about to sit the Leaving Cert exams, even though she left school in second year.

If you have an interest in the Junior Cert and/or Leaving Cert exams this month, make sure you keep in touch with the education section of The Irish Times.

We’ll have all the latest news and reaction from Education Correspondent Niamh Towey. For a quick video with some last-minute advice from Niamh for students, click here.

And we will review the exam papers every day, with students and teachers letting us know their views on the latest Leaving Cert paper.

The 2026 Leaving Certificate timetable from examinations.ie

And, finally, don’t forget that The Irish Times will publish a CAO Change of Mind supplement on Tuesday, June 23rd, with advice, tips, course trends and alternative options. It’s a must-read for all Leaving Cert students before the July 1st CAO deadline.

Best of luck to all tomorrow!

You’ve got this.