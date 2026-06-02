‘It is two sets of posts and a patch of grass’ - Armagh’s Forker unconcerned by Louth game venue

Louth have previously used Grattan Park in Inniskeen to play championship matches while their new stadium is being constructed. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Aidan Forker says the venue for Armagh’s All-Ireland SFC Round 2A clash away to Louth will not take up much of their pregame planning.

Louth were handed a home draw in Round 2A but with the Wee County’s new stadium still under construction, Gavin Devlin’s side must nominate an alternative ‘home’ venue.

In recent years they have played home championship games in Inniskeen in Monaghan, while prior to that Louth had also used Páirc Tailteann in Navan, but that is currently unavailable due to redevelopment work.

Parnell Park in Dublin or Páirc Esler in Newry might also be options, while Breffni Park is unavailable one of the days that weekend as it will host Cavan v Dublin.

Forker says Armagh will not be getting caught up in the venue debate.

“You do a lot of analysis on teams – on their strengths and weaknesses – you do very little chat about the venue,” says the Armagh captain.

“It is two sets of posts and a patch of grass. Louth are a very good team so that’s what our focus will be on.”

Forker was speaking in Trim GAA club in Meath at the official launch of the 2026 All-Ireland SFC on Tuesday afternoon, only a few hours after the draw for Round 2A and 2B of the Sam Maguire competition.

Connacht champions Roscommon face a trip to play Monaghan in Clones in Round 2B.

“The last time I played in Clones, I lost,” says Roscommon forward Diarmuid Murtagh.

“That is fresh in my mind, it was only a couple of years ago. Results maybe have not gone the way Monaghan would have wanted [this season] but they were within a kick of a ball in a lot of their games and that is all you can really ask for.

“You can’t really replace the character they have. In Roscommon we pride ourselves on that too, so it should be a really good game.”

For Leinster champions Westmeath, their Round 2A game will be a trip to Salthill to play Galway. Lake County captain Ronan Wallace has praised Mark McHugh for calling John Heslin out of retirement ahead of the Leinster decider.

“We have had a few injuries and Hes was doing great for his club and is arguably Westmeath’s greatest ever footballer so it was a no-brainer to bring him back for such a big game.”

All 2A and 2B fixtures are to be played on the weekend of June 13th-14th, with the CCCC to confirm fixture details shortly.