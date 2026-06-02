Plans lodged for north Dublin power plant near M50

Kilshane Energy has secured permission for its €250 million phase one of the scheme. Photograph: Alan Betson

Kilshane Energy has lodged plans for a 680MW power plant for a site at Kilshane 2km from the M50 in north Dublin.

A planning report by JSA Planning lodged with the application notes that the “Flexible Peaking Plant” is “to provide a reliable source of backup generation for operating in times of high electricity demand and low renewable electricity supply”.

JSA Planning says “these peaking plants are crucial to avoid power outages and ensuring the security of electricity supply in a grid with increased renewable sources of energy”.

Already Kilshane Energy has secured permission for its €250 million phase one of the scheme. That involves a 293MW Open Cycle Gas Turbine plant that is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2028.

The energy company’s plans comprise gas turbine power generation stations, with an output of up to 340MW each.

Kilshane Energy is part of the ­Northern Ireland-based and family-owned LCC Group. Its businesses include Go Power.

Founded by Michael Loughran, LCC Group recorded pretax profits of £35.7 million on revenues of £1.11 billion in the 12 months to the end of March 2025 and paid out dividends of £89.76 million during that year.

Kilshane Energy owns a 27-hectare (67-acre) site Dublin 11. Construction work has commenced on phase one.

The construction phase on the new application will result in an additional 50 construction jobs, bringing the total number of construction staff on-site to 250 during the peak overlapping period.

Construction work on phase two is planned to commence in the first quarter of 2027 and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2029.

The development is anticipated to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2029.

JSA Planning state that the proposals “would assist in achieving a Key Target set out in the Climate Action Plan 2025 to provide new flexible gas plants to provide at least 2GW by 2030”.