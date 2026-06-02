All-Ireland draw live updates: Teams await their fate in rounds 2A and 2B

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the draw for the second round of the All-Ireland SFC series, where there is plenty at stake. The draw will take place at about 8.30am on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Eight teams, who won their opening game, will face off in Round 2A where another victory will guarantee their spot in the quarter-finals. In Round 2B, the losing teams from the opening round hit last chance saloon, as defeat will knock them out of the championship.

It is an open draw, so there are so many possibilities, with no particular rules this time on home or away advantage. Every county will have their eyes set on certain teams to get or avoid. Here are the teams:

Round 2A

Donegal, Cork, Tyrone, Galway, Westmeath, Armagh, Louth, Mayo

Round 2B

Kerry, Meath, Roscommon, Kildare, Cavan, Derry, Dublin, Monaghan