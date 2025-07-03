Government’s National Hub strategy delayed

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said Thursday’s report, the fourth and final update on the National Hub implementation plan, sets the stage for the development of the 2035 plan. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photo Agency

A key part of the Government’s national remote working strategy, which was unveiled in 2021, has been delayed by more than two years but is expected to be finalised and published later this year, the Department of Enterprise has said.

The National Hub strategy, which the then-enterprise minister Leo Varadkar said would bring various schemes and policies together to develop the existing network of remote working hubs around the country, was slated for delivery in late 2023.

However, according to an update from the Department published on Thursday, the strategy remains in development and is now expected to be published in the second half of 2025.

The scheme is one of nine initiatives outlined in the Government’s White Paper on enterprise 2022-2030 that has been delayed, according to a departmental update published on Thursday.

Overall, the department said that more than 90 per cent of the activities across 40 strategic initiatives in the White Paper have been delivered or are on track to be completed this year.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said Thursday’s report, the fourth and final update on the implementation plan, sets the stage for the development of the 2035 plan.

“This fourth update report marks the completion of the implementation period for the White Paper on enterprise and reflects two years of transformative progress for Irish enterprise, driven by innovation, sustainability and regional growth,” he said.

“Over 90 per cent of planned activities are delivered or on track, with major achievements in digitalisation, offshore wind and start-up support. As we move toward Enterprise 2035, I will continue to build on this momentum to shape a resilient and competitive future for Ireland.”

Among other things, the Department said that 38 of the 40 actions outlined in the 2022 White Paper relating to the transition to net zero are now under way.

The Government said the value of exports from Enterprise Ireland companies stood at €34.6 billion last year, exceeding the White Paper’s target of €32 billion.

“It is excellent to see the progress that has been made across Government in realising the ambitions and objectives set out in the White Paper on Enterprise,” said Minister Burke.

“This marks a period of sustained success for Irish enterprise, built on sustainability, innovation and productivity.”