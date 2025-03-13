The US is on the verge of starting a full trade war with the EU.

The European Union is to hit back against “unjustified” tariffs the United States has introduced on all steel and aluminium imports, ratcheting up a dispute many fear will escalate into a full blown trade war. Jack Power reports, while he also breaks down what is at stake in the negotiations.

Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on goods coming into the US from Canada and Mexico would damage Smurfit WestRock’s paper and packaging business although the full cost of that impact is not clear, the Dublin-based company’s president and chief executive has told Ciaran Hancock, host of The Irish Times Inside Business podcast.

‘My plan is to make sure Smurfit Westrock is one of the great companies of the world’: Tony Smurfit on taking the family business global Listen | 45:06 This week, Inside Business host Ciarán Hancock is joined by Tony Smurfit, president and CEO of Smurfit WestRock, the biggest paper and packaging group in the world. He discusses the impact of the WestRock deal on the group over the past nine months, the threat posed by Donald Trump’s tariffs, the special challenges of working for a company where your name is above the door, and his plan to make Smurfit WestRock the best company in the world.

Paddy Power owner Flutter awarded its chief executive and chief financial officer shares worth millions of euro on Wednesday, Peter Flanagan reports.

The maker of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin has teamed up with Italian mixologist Bruno Vanzan for a variation of the spirit based around ingredients from Italy. Ciaran has the story.

Cantillon assesses the latest CSO data confirming a fall in planning permissions last year, while also noting one piece of good news for Volkswagen during a tough 2024.

Geopolitical volatility appears to have dented the investment appetite of businesses in Ireland. That’s according to InterTradeIreland’s last business monitor which suggests firms here are adopting a “play it safe” policy in the face of the current market turmoil. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Will AI really change the world? There may be plenty of scepticism around at present but Emmet Ryan argues in his column that it will, unequivocally, do so.

A bitter legal dispute between the three principal Web Summit shareholders is heading back to the High Court next week after efforts to settle the matter through mediation broke down in Dublin. Ian Curran reports.

The Government has again been urged to address the “disproportionately poor savings” rates being offered to consumers in Ireland. With Central Bank data showing that up to €140 billion of Irish deposits still resides in overnight deposit accounts, accruing just 0.13 per cent in interest, Brokers Ireland highlighted poor rates offered to savers here. Eoin reports.

Plans by the Blackrock Clinic Health Group to establish a women’s health centre in Dublin city have been approved. Gordon Deegan has read the decision.

Fiona McHugh, former editor of The Sunday Times in Ireland and co-founder of the Fallon & Byrne restaurant and food hall, has died at the age of 57. Laura Slattery has the story.

It’s a time for spring cleaning, but what can you do for your technology? Ciara O’Brien shows how to clear out what you don’t need.

In Innovation, Olive Keogh meets the start up working on wild venison protein bars.

Finally Ciara reviews the latest iPad Air. Does it live up to the hype?

