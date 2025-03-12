Blackrock Clinic Health Group given go-ahead for women’s health centre

The planned women's health centre in Dublin will cater for an estimated 340 attendees per day. Photograph: iStock

Plans by the Blackrock Clinic Health Group to establish a women’s health centre in Dublin city have been approved.

Dublin City Council granted permission to the Larry Goodman Trust-owned Blackrock UC, saying the proposed facility at 2-5 Warrington Place “would not have an adverse impact on the surrounding area”.

A six-page planner’s report found “the medical use proposed does not raise any concerns in terms of potential impact within the wider surrounding area”.

Blackrock UC has said 50 jobs will be created by the women’s health centre which is expected to cater for an estimated 340 attendees per day.

The planning application seeks a change of use of an office development to a centre it says “will be a pivotal step forward in enhancing women’s health services in Ireland”.

A planning report lodged with the application said the facility aligns with priorities outlined in the Department of Health’s Women’s Health Action Plan 2024-25, which includes improved access to diagnostic imaging, ambulatory care, and preventive health services such as mammograms and Dexa scans.

The report by McGill Planning stated “facilities such as consultant suites, physiotherapy rooms, and procedure areas directly contribute to key initiatives in the Action Plan, including the development of specialised gynaecology clinics, pelvic floor health, and multidisciplinary care”.

In the report, Ms Shauna Hewitt said the repurposing of the existing office building would minimise environmental impact and align with sustainable practices, “an implicit priority in many governmental health strategies”.

She added that “by addressing national healthcare priorities and fostering a patient-centred design, this transformation into a Women’s Health Centre is justified as both a practical and strategic advancement in healthcare infrastructure”.

“The proposed Women’s Health Centre is a valuable addition to Dublin’s healthcare infrastructure, promoting equity, sustainability, and patient-centered care while contributing to the urban regeneration of this prominent location.”

The report also stated that the proposed centre would be strategically located to integrate into Dublin’s existing network of women’s healthcare facilities.