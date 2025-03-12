Web Summit dispute headed for High Court as mediation breaks down

Five related cases involving the tech conference company’s chief executive Paddy Cosgrave and two shareholders and former directors, Daire Hickey and David Kelly, are now expected to proceed to a civil trial. Photograph: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

A bitter legal dispute between the three principal Web Summit shareholders is heading for the High Court next week after efforts to settle the matter through mediation broke down in Dublin.

Five related cases involving the tech conference company’s chief executive Paddy Cosgrave and two shareholders and former directors, Daire Hickey and David Kelly, are now expected to proceed to a civil trial on Tuesday, March 18th.

The five cases – taken by Mr Cosgrave against Mr Kelly initially in 2021 and variously by Mr Kelly and Mr Hickey against Mr Cosgrave – are expected to take nine weeks, the court heard last month.

Mr Cosgrave and his two former business partners agreed “in principle” in February to enter mediation. After some dispute, the three parties agreed to the appointment of Sue Prevezer KC, a London-based barrister, to facilitate the talks last week.

However, The Irish Times understands the mediation process broke down on Tuesday.

In response to questions, Ms Prevezer said she was “unable to comment” on the matter on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Mr Cosgrave and Web Summit said the company could not comment on a confidential mediation process.

In an apparent reference to the dispute, Mr Cosgrave said in a post on X on Wednesday afternoon: “For the first time in my life I bought a proper suit this morning. In fact, I bought five impeccable suits. Along with 15 ties, and four pairs of leather shoes. It’s almost show time.”

Mr Hickey and Mr Kelly have been approached for comment.