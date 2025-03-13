Paddy Power owner grants CEO share options worth $10m

Flutter Entertainment chief executive Peter Jackson has been granted share options worth more than $10 million (€9.3 million) after the company reported a surge in profits for 2024.

The Paddy Power owner awarded Mr Jackson 33,615 performance share units (PSUs) as well as 11,205 restricted share units (RSUs), Flutter said in a stock exchange filing. At Wednesday’s closing price of $232, the shares would be worth $10.4 million.

A Flutter spokesman declined to comment.

The RSUs will vest in three separate tranches between 2026 and 2028. The PSUs will vest in 2028, “subject to the achievement of certain performance targets.”

READ MORE

Flutter also awarded chief financial officer Rob Coldrake 9,929 shares, worth about $2.3 million at the current share price. His award is made up of 4,513 restricted share units that will vest in three tranches and 5,416 performance share units. Similar to Jackson, Coldrake’s shares will vest in 2028 “subject to the achievement of certain performance targets.”

The awards come after Flutter posted a $162 million (€152 million) profit for 2024 amid a jump in revenue as its US continued to grow rapidly.

Revenue increased 19 per cent for the year, to $14 billion.

Average monthly players, a key metric for the betting industry, rose 13 per cent to 13.9 million.