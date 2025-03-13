Donegal company launches wild Venison protein bar that delivers a bigger hit for fewer calories than sweet snacks

Wild & Co is a soon-to-be-launched high protein snack based on a freely available but underused Irish natural resource – venison. Its creators are John Duffy and Laura McGoran who run a regenerative farming project in a beautiful but remote part of Donegal adjacent to the Glenveagh National Park.

John Duffy is no stranger to remote places. An engineer by profession he grew up on his family’s farm in Glenveagh and subsequently spent 12 years in the upstream oil and gas sectors working in far flung locations in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

“Following the death of my father and an industry downturn I took some time out to explore my career options. I spent about 18 months researching viable land-based farming options as our farm had never really been profitable and profitability would remain difficult to achieve if we continued farming it in the conventional way,” Duffy says.

“Around this time, I became reacquainted with the high number of wild red deer in the area. They had always posed a problem as they competed with our animals for the best grazing and I thought the problem could perhaps be an opportunity.”

The founders’ initial idea was to sell fresh venison boxes direct to consumers but following a start-up boot camp at the Alpha Innovation centre in Donegal, they pivoted. “With a fresh product you’re dealing with the challenges of cold chain logistics and it soon became apparent that it would be a push-not-pull product involving quite a lot of customer education. That prompted a rethink,” Duffy says.

“The protein snack market is growing strongly as consumers become better informed about the long-term health impacts of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), such as emulsifiers, fillers, additives.

“Existing products are ultra-processed, deliver a relatively poor protein-to-calorie ratio and contain all sorts of hidden nasties. This leaves people caught between wanting to reach their protein goals in a convenient on-the-go option while avoiding UPFs.

“Existing protein snacks are also predominantly sweet whereas we’re offering a savoury option made from the most nutritionally complete red meat on the planet – wild venison,” Duffy says. “Our bars have a calorie ratio that beats the leading incumbents, they’re minimally processed and free from sugar, dairy and gluten and have no artificial preservatives or nitrates. Crucially, we deliver a short, recognisable ingredients list which customers want and trust – wild Irish venison, salt and spice.”

Wild & Co’s development kitchen is in Derry and initial batches of the launch product (with pepper and chilli flavouring) will be made there. However, the ultimate aim is to move the manufacturing to Donegal. The company is sourcing its venison locally and tapping into the existing venison supply infrastructure for processing.

Wild & Co’s bars are aimed at highly-motivated consumers involved in demanding sports and exercise routines. They will be sold online and through select retailers. Investment to date is about €20,000 including support from Enterprise Ireland under its New Frontiers programme at ATU Sligo and help from Donegal’s local enterprise office.

“We’re at the late prototype stage now with samples going to focus groups to help us refine the taste profile. We are launching this summer and those interested in following what we’re doing can get updates from our Future Oak Farm Facebook and Instagram,” Duffy says.

“We’ve been working closely with food development and technology experts to create the product and see significant potential to expand the range. Venison is a robust flavour that takes well to the addition of other ingredients.

“From a farming perspective what we’re doing will reduce grazing pressure on the ecosystem and enable it to regenerate while creating economic opportunity and jobs in our home community. This is strongly aligned with our triple bottom line ethic of social, economic and ecological sustainability.”