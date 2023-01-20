Cairn Homes claims council is overcharging by €4m for planning

A computer-generated image of plans from Cairn Homes for the Montrose site it purchased from RTÉ.

The developer behind contentious plans for a major mixed use development on former RTÉ lands at Donnybrook, Dublin 4 is claiming it has been overcharged €4 million by Dublin City Council in planning contributions.

The council last month granted planning permission to Cairn Homes for the scheme, which comprises a 192-bedroom hotel and 688 apartments despite local objections. The scheme is to be built across 10 blocks with one block, containing the hotel, reaching to 16 storeys in height.

Fur hundred and sixteen of the apartments will be build to rent with the balance of 272 sold on the open market. Cairn purchased the lands from RTÉ in 2017 for €107.5 million.

Six third party appeals have been lodged against the permission, An Bord Pleanála has confirmed, with the appellants including Pat Desmond, the wife of billionaire Dermot Desmond together with neighbours on Ailesbury Rd, and the Republic of Austria, which has its embassy on the road.

As part of the permission, the council required Cairn Homes to pay €9.97 million to the local authority in planning development contributions.

Cairn’s planning consultants, RMLA says the council’s Development Contribution Scheme has not been correctly applied and that the correct charge should be €4.1 million less at €5.866 million. Cairn is appealing against the financial condition.

Ken Kennedy Solicitors, acting for Ms Desmond and her neighbours Chris Comerford and John and Imealda Gleason, told the appeals board his clients are concerned that the scale and height of the proposed development will negatively impact on the private amenity and enjoyment of their properties, which are all protected structures and private homes.

Manahan Planners, for the Republic of Austria, said the board should overturn the permission, or radically reduce its height and density, given the sensitive nature of business and security of the Austrian ambassador’s office and residence.

Others to appeal are Brian and Orla Murphy of Stillorgan Rd, Donnybrook; Sharon Mullin of Stillorgan Rd, Donnybrook and the Anglesea Rd, Ailesbury Drive and Ailesbury Grove Residents Association.