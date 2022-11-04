Twitter move to cull staff via email may be illegal, says expert

Twitter is expected to cut more than 50% of its 500 Irish-based staff. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Twitter’s apparent move to cut off workplace access to its Irish staff as it began to lay off staff on Friday would be unprecedented and could potentially be in breach of employment law, an expert has said.

The social media giant is expected to cut more than 50 per cent of its 500 Irish-based staff at its Cumberland Place office in Dublin. Sources described the situation inside the Irish arm of the company as “carnage”, with lay-offs “random and indiscriminate”.

Staff here are said to have found their workplace access had been cut off on Friday morning as new owner Elon Musk began drastic cuts to the company’s global workforce. The company began lay-offs among Twitter’s 7,500-strong workforce on Friday, according to a companywide email.

Dublin-based employment lawyer Richard Grogan said such moves, if true, would contravene Irish employment law.

“The position on it is, if you are making a number of people redundant, like half your workforce, and you have 500, then in those circumstances you have to go through the collective redundancy legislation,” he told The Irish Times.

“That means the Minister must be notified. Then there is the consultation with staff for a period of 30 days before anybody is made redundant. You can’t just go sending people emails saying ‘you’re redundant’,” he said.

The collective redundancy legislation may not have been complied with. If that’s the case, it could open the door for unfair dismissal claims, he said.

Mr Grogan said affected staff would have recourse to take the company to the Workplace Relations Commission.

“Stopping people having access to offices and systems — that equally opens the door to possible unfair dismissals claims.

“This is quite serious. The idea that you can simply let people go by way of an email is contrary to Irish employment law. It sends out the wrong message, particularly to the SME sector, that they can do this, and then end up with problems.”

In terms of whether there is any precedent, Mr Grogan said: “We have seen cases where an entire company is told their jobs are at risk, but the selection process takes place after the process, not before.

“I’ve never seen a situation where a company has sent out emails to some staff saying they are redundant, and to others they are not, at the start of a process.”

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, where Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is the relevant Minister, has been contacted for comment.