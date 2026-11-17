Former Twitter executive and ex Garda communications chief Sinéad McSweeney will be the State’s next online safety commissioner, under plans going to Cabinet today.

McSweeney, a qualified barrister, worked in senior positions at the firm before its takeover and rebranding as X by Elon Musk in 2022.

She settled a High Court action against the firm after she said she had been locked out of its IT system and was unable to access its Dublin office. This followed a companywide email from Musk asking if employees wanted to be part of “Twitter 2.0”.

Minister for Communications Peter Burke will brief Cabinet on her appointment today. She previously worked in communications leadership roles in both the Garda and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and as a Government adviser.

The online safety commissioner is responsible for the regulatory regime in the area, including the Online Safety Framework which aims to make online platforms accountable for how they protect people, especially children.

She will also likely have a role regarding the EU’s proposed KIDS Act, which looks to restrict social media access for children in member states.

Minister for Finance Simon Harris will brief Government on amendments to the finance act, including a proposal to exempt the new €500 cost of disability payment from income tax.

Burke, who is also Minister for Enterprise, will brief ministers on planned new legislation on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

It will appoint the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) and Coimisiún na Mean (CnaM) as the official regulators in Ireland of the EU-wide ban on harmful AI images, including deepfakes and child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

CnaM will be responsible for monitoring any breaches by AI systems that generate non-consensual intimate material or CSAM. Burke will also update Cabinet on the upcoming life sciences strategy and give a progress report on the coalition’s competitiveness action plan.

The Government is also expected to sign off on a €20 million scheme to provide fuel supports for the residential construction and quarrying sectors – to be paid out in 2027.

Minister for Children Norma Foley will brief Cabinet on plans to extend the September 2027 deadline for the mandatory registration of childminders, and to publish a report examining the potential establishment of a national agency for Early Learning and Childcare.

She will also update ministers on a new study of young people transitioning from care, and seek approval for plans to co-operate with the Northern Irish inquiry into mother and baby homes, Magdalene laundries and workhouses through the sharing of records by Tusla and the Adoption Authority of Ireland.

Cabinet will also be briefed on plans to launch a public consultation on Ireland’s protected disclosures regime. Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers will tell Cabinet colleagues that the review will examine how the current framework is working for both whistleblowers and organisations receiving protected disclosures.

He will also bring the public pay deal agreed last week to Cabinet for approval.

Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton will bring a memo to Cabinet on a €6 million investment in special education training and professional learning for schools, agreed during negotiations for next year’s budget.

Every school will be offered access to a new postgraduate certificate in special education, with postgraduate diploma places increasing from 388 to 500.

Minister for Higher and Further Education James Lawless will brief the Government on a new corporate plan for the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies. The five-year strategy aims to help DIAS, which was established by Éamon de Valera in 1940, advance world-leading research and scholarship in Ireland.

Cabinet will consider an update on the dormant accounts fund action plan from Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary, with €50 million allocated from the fund to address disadvantage. Minister for Housing James Browne will brief ministers on social housing delivery, which rose to 2,731 in the first six months of this year, up from 1,806 in the same period in 2025.