Career psychologist Sinéad Brady: 'The money that we earn today determines the pension that you will have in the future'

“When you think about it, your career is a transaction. You exchange your skills for money,” Sinéad Brady tells the Better with Money podcast. “The money that we earn today determines the pension that you will have in the future. So it’s really, really important to think about it along those strategic lines. So which would you prefer? To kind of step into an uncomfortable conversation today or live in pension poverty?”

Also known as The Career Psychologist online, Brady cautions that women in particular need to be cognisant of the money they might leave on the table by not pushing for a pay rise.

She quotes a 2018 Australian study that found women ask for a raise just as often as men do, but they’re less likely than their male counterparts to get one.

This is partly due to what’s termed “non-promotable tasks”; the mentoring, the keeping-systems-running and the general seeing-around-corners that aren’t measured against key performance indicators.

Brady points out how poorly some organisations have fared after replacing workers with artificial intelligence. They’ve realised the technology can’t do the “the things that help people to make the job brilliant. They’re often referred to as soft skills. I despise that term from the bottom of my heart. They are super skills. That’s what we need to start calling them”.

In this episode Brady talks listeners through preparing their “business case” for pay negotiations, why you need to start 12 months out from the talks and why you need to “prime” decision makers long before you sit down with them.

Brady and I also war game some scenarios where employees are met with scripts like “we don’t have the budget” or “let’s review in six months”.

Some people have no issue asking for more money, but for those who struggle with the language around pay talks or who find the social awkwardness excruciating, this is the episode for you.

You can listen to the conversation on the player above or search for Better with Money wherever you get your podcasts.

This episode is brought to you in association with Standard Life.