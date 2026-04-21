Iran war and pope row sees Americans question Trump’s temperament – poll

Only 36 per cent of ​Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, according to the opinion poll by Reuters and Ipsos. Photograph: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

US president Donald Trump’s approval rating held at the lowest of his term in recent days as many ‌Americans questioned his temperament amid the Iran war and a feud with Pope Leo, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The six-day public opinion poll, concluded on Monday, showed only 36 per cent of ​Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, unchanged from a month earlier. Trump enjoyed the highest approval rating of his current term, 47 per cent, shortly after he was sworn in to office on January 20th, 2025.

Trump has been under pressure since his administration and Israel launched a war against Iran in February that has pushed fuel prices sharply higher. ​Some 36 per cent of Americans approve of US military strikes against Iran, compared with 35 per cent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted April 10-12th. The latest poll of 4,557 US adults nationwide, conducted ⁠online, had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

The poll showed many Americans, including some members of Trump’s Republican Party, ‌have ‌some ​concerns about the 79-year-old president’s temperament and mental sharpness following a series of explosive outbursts.

Only 26 per cent of Americans said they consider Trump “even-tempered”. Republicans were divided on this question, with 53 per cent considering him to be so and ⁠46 per cent saying he is not, while a handful declined ​to answer the question. Only 7 per cent of Democrats saw Trump as even-tempered.

Trump has exhibited agitation in recent weeks, posting a threat on social media to wipe out Iran’s civilisation while also attacking the pope ‌as weak on crime following the pontiff’s criticism of the ​Iran war. Trump has threatened – even profanely – to destroy all of Iran’s bridges and power plants.

He alarmed allies earlier this year ⁠by threatening military force against Nato ally Denmark over his ⁠demand for US annexation of Greenland.

The ​White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some 60 per cent of the Reuters and Ipsos poll respondents said they had a favourable view of Pope Leo. Photograph: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted during a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US that was due to expire on Tuesday.

Some 51 per cent of Americans – including 14 per cent of Republicans, 54 per cent of independents and 85 per cent of Democrats – said Trump’s mental sharpness had become “worse” over the past year.

[ Pope Leo takes a stand for peace at the risk of riling TrumpOpens in new window ]

Trump’s attacks on the pope have drawn attention in part because Americans have a generally higher opinion of the pontiff than they do of the president. Some 60 per cent of respondents said they had a favourable view of Pope Leo, compared with 36 per cent who said the same of Trump. They ‌also viewed the pope more favourably ⁠than prominent Democrats including California Governor Gavin Newsom and former vice president Kamala Harris.

The poll found only 16 per cent of Americans back a US exit from the Nato alliance, a move Trump has threatened.

The war with Iran triggered a surge in ‌fuel prices that has hit most Americans’ personal finances. Trump’s approval rating on his handling of the cost of living in the United States was 26 per cent, tied for the ​lowest reading yet for him. Similarly, only 26 per cent of respondents in the poll said the ​US military action in Iran has been worth its costs.

Only 25 per cent of respondents – including 6 per cent of Democrats and 57 per cent of Republicans – said they thought US strikes on Iran would make the United States safer. – Reuters