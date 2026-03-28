Israel says missile launched from Yemen; 12 US soldiers reportedly injured in Iran attack

Main Points

The ‌Israeli military ​said ​early ⁠on Saturday ‌it ‌had ​identified ⁠a launch ​of ​a ‌missile ​from ⁠Yemen, as the conflict in the Middle East continues

Israel’s military says it has launched new strikes on Iran

Twelve US troops were wounded, two of them seriously, in an Iranian military strike on Prince Sultan airbase in Saudi Arabia, according to a US official

US secretary of state Marco Rubio says the US expects the military campaign against Iran to end within weeks

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Sirens sounding in Bahrain

Sirens have been sounding in Bahrain through Saturday morning, with authorities warnings of potential attacks.

The country’s interior ministry has urged people to head to the nearest safe location. Earlier in the day, the ministry said civil defence officials had extinguished a fire at a facility that had been targeted by Iran.

Bahrain has so far seen two deaths since the war began, with the most recent drone strike hitting a residential building in the capital Manama, according to the interior ministry.

in Oman, a worker has been injured in a drone attack at Salalah port while a crane suffered limited damage, Oman’s government said on Saturday.

Oman had served as a mediator between the US and Iran before the current war.

But earlier this month, Oman’s foreign minister claimed the US had “lost control of its own foreign policy” and accused Israel of persuading Donald Trump’s administration to go to war with Iran.

US will end Iran campaign in weeks, claims Rubio

The US expects its military operations against Iran to conclude within weeks, not months, and Washington can meet all its objectives without using ground troops, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Friday.

Rubio told reporters after meeting G7 counterparts in France that Washington was “on or ahead of schedule in that operation, and expect to conclude it at the appropriate time here – a matter of weeks, not months”.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio speaks to the press at the airport in Le Bourget, outside Paris, following a G7 foreign ministers' meeting. Photograph: Brendan SMIALOWSKI/ POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While he said the US could achieve its aims without ground troops, he acknowledged it was deploying some to the region “to give the president maximum optionality and maximum opportunity to adjust the contingencies, should they emerge”.

While the G7 met, Iran kept firing missiles at Israel and Gulf nations on Friday.

People clean up rubble in an apartment damaged by air strikes in Tehran, Iran, on Friday, March 27th, 2026. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

A woman makes a phone call at the site of a strike in Tel Aviv on March 28th, 2026. As the Israeli army reported missiles fired by Iran, sirens sounded in Jerusalem and explosions were heard in Jericho, in the occupied West Bank, according to journalists. Photograph: Ilia YEFIMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images

At least 12 US soldiers injured in Iranian attack on US base

Elsewhere, an Iranian attack on a base in Saudi Arabia has wounded at least 12 American soldiers, two of them seriously, US media reported on Friday.

The attack on the Prince Sultan airbase in Saudi Arabia included at least one missile and several drones, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials.

The soldiers were inside a building at the base when it was struck, the Journal reported. Several aerial refuelling planes also reportedly suffered damage in the attack.

Saudi Arabia has previously intercepted several missiles fired near the base.

Iran has kept up retaliatory attacks on Gulf nations it accuses of serving as a launch pad for US strikes on it.

Israel claims missile launched from Yemen

Good morning, and welcome to continuing coverage of the US and Israeli war on Iran.

The Israeli military claimed on Saturday it has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen, after Iran’s Houthi allies threatened to join the fighting.

A military statement said Israeli forces had “identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defence systems are operating to intercept the threat”.

It was the first such statement mentioning a launch from Yemen during the war, which has entered its second month.

The statement follows reports the previous day that Iran had attacked Tel Aviv with at least five rounds of missiles in about five hours, triggering air defence systems and warning sirens late on Friday and into Saturday.