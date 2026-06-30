Dutch coach Ronald Koeman to ‘reflect on my future’ after penalty shoot-out loss to Morocco

Dutch head coach Ronald Koeman said he will consider his future after his side exited the World Cup following a World Cup defeat to Morocco on penalties. Photograph: Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images

An embattled Ronald Koeman said he will consider his future as manager of the Netherlands after they were eliminated from the World Cup by Morocco.

The Netherlands tumbled out on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the last-32 tie, the pill even more bitter to swallow because they had been leading at the start of added time. Issa Diop cancelled out Cody Gakpo’s goal and, in a spiky post-match press conference, Koeman said he will decide whether to continue his three-and-a-half year tenure, which is his second in charge of the national team.

“No, I haven’t,” he said, when asked whether he had already handed in his resignation. “I’m going to reflect on my future. This is straight after a game and the disappointment is so fresh in your mind. I’m going to reflect on it and maybe I’ll come to a conclusion by tomorrow morning.”

Koeman came under fire for selecting a five-man back line and setting up a team that, for long periods, were content to operate on the break.

“You can think whatever you like but we gave away much less against a team that was stronger than [group stage opponents] Sweden and Tunisia,” he said. “If I had to do it again I’d do it all the same way. As the Dutch coach when the equaliser is scored I am always going to be scolded for the fact I chose five defenders.

“But you criticise, which is your right. You watch from the sidelines, I’m here with the team and, once again, I’d do it again.”

The Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi admitted he had not expected Koeman’s team to adopt a more defensive posture.

“We were taken aback by their formation,” he said. “When we saw it we knew they wanted to defend in a low block. That’s not usually how they play and we had to adapt. I saw this type of play as a form of respect.”

Ouahbi’s team will face Canada next and are on course to face France, who beat them in the Qatar 2022 semi-finals, in the last eight. Expectation is rising that they can at least emulate their feat four years ago, when they finished fourth.

“Talk is cheap, it’s what we can do on the pitch that counts,” Ouahbi said. “The World Cup in Qatar changed the mentality of the Moroccan team. We’re unstoppable if we play the football we know how to play, but if we get things wrong we’ll go home.”