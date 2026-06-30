Prehistoric ‘town-like’ settlement in Armagh may be one of Europe’s oldest

Patrick Gleeson doing a gradiometry survey at the site outside Armagh. Photograph: Queen's University Belfast

One of Europe’s oldest organised settlements may be located in Northern Ireland, at a “3,000-year-old major prehistoric centre” just outside Armagh, according to new archaeological findings.

Haughey’s Fort is located close to the Navan Fort in Co Armagh, which is mentioned in medieval literature and is said to be “the Iron Age capital of ancient Ulster”.

But findings from the archaeologists in Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Glasgow says Haughey’s Fort “was a thriving and complex hub” some 400 years earlier than previously thought, during the Late Bronze Age (1200-700BC).

Patrick Gleeson, a senior lecturer in early medieval archaeology at Queen’s, said Haughey’s Fort represents “one of the most extensive and coherent Late Bronze Age landscapes in western Europe”.

Excavation of the Creeveroe Enclosure (inner ditch). Photograph: Queen's University Belfast

He said the discoveries he made alongside the University of Glasgow’s James O’Driscoll were “a real, real surprise”.

“Haughey’s Fort is exceptionally large and well articulated. There are a number of other candidates in Britain and Ireland, but this is up there,” he said.

“In so far as how this would compare to Rome or the other great cities of the classical world, this is obviously a little different. But this accumulation of settlements is really not normal to see of this size across Ireland and Britain.”

“You could use the term ‘city’ to characterise it, but ‘proto-urban’ is the term many academics would use,” he said.

“But what separates these sites are that they are places of power: rulers and leaders in society could be accessed, resources are concentrated here,” he said, adding that society at this time was “largely dispersed”.

Anterior portion of human skull recovered from the King’s Stables. Photograph: Queens University Belfast

“It’s nearly all farmsteads dotted around the landscape. That’s why Haughey’s Fort is exceptionally important. It’s hugely out of the ordinary and quite a change in the pattern of settlement from around this time.”

While most buildings were constructed with timber, “the norm in Ireland until the first millennium AD”, Gleeson said, “certain buildings were of exceptional size, close to the centre of the settlement”.

“These were special buildings that showed aspects of governance and evidence of where elite members of society lived,” he said.

Haughey’s Fort “was a very, very important regional centre for Ireland and Britain ... it controlled long-distance trade, governance and ritual”, he said, with objects “as far away as the Iberian Peninsula and central Europe” also found at the site.

The researchers used advanced remote sensing, geophysical survey, targeted excavation and archival reassessment and analysis to piece together the history of the site, Queen’s University said in a statement.