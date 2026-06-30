‘Forever young, forever loved’: Tributes paid to Irish people killed in Malaga car crash

Amy McCullagh, Michaela Newcombe and her partner Mark McCullagh died in the crash in Malaga

Tributes have been paid to the three people who died in a car crash in southern Spain.

Two women and a man from the Mullingar area of Co Westmeath, aged between 24 and 32, were fatally injured in the incident near Malaga early on Sunday morning.

They have been named locally as Mark McCullagh and Michaela Newcombe, a couple, and Amy McCullagh.

A fourth person was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. He is Ian McCullagh, husband of Amy and brother of Mark.

The two couples had flown out on holiday to the Spanish resort last week.

Michaela Newcombe worked as a receptionist in Havana Sun, a beauty salon in Mullingar town. In a post on social media, the salon paid tribute to her.

“You’d be shocked to see how many hearts you’ve broken by leaving us, how many people miss you, and just how many people love you,” the statement said.

“I only wish you knew how special you were to so many of us. Our salon will never be the same, and we won’t even try to pretend it will be.

“You loved this place, and this place loved you right back. It will always hold your laughter, your kindness, and your spirit.

“From now on, it won’t just be our salon. It will always be a place that carries your memory.”

The post added that she will be “forever beautiful, forever young, forever loved”.

Another Mullingar business, KK’s Bargain Balloons, posted a tribute to Amy McCullagh, stating there was “a huge, dark cloud over our little town”.

The business “had the pleasure to be part of many a celebration for Amy and the family”, adding that “Amy was a beautiful friend, she had the most beautiful soul and infectious smile”.

A minute’s silence was held at a Westmeath County Council meeting on Monday night.

The crash happened on the A7 motorway near Malaga at about 2.30am on Sunday.

The car in which the Irish group were travelling, a rented Mercedes, went through a barrier and plunged down an embankment, ending up on a nearby street, Spanish police said.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard on Monday said an investigation was ongoing but it was “too early” to say what caused the crash.

“These cars nowadays don’t have a black box but they have information via computers that is going to facilitate the work of the investigators and obtain certain data,” he said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said Irish consular teams in Spain are offering support to the families affected by the crash.

“This is an absolutely devastating accident, devastating for all of the families involved,” she said.

“We are providing consular assistance to all of the families that are involved here. One person is still critically ill and in the hospital, and I really do wish them recovery.”