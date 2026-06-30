Jürgen Klopp plays down links to Germany head coach role after World Cup exit

Jürgen Klopp speaks to MagentaTV following Germany's defeat to Paraguay on penalties in Boston. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Jürgen Klopp has said it is “not the right moment” to talk about becoming head coach of Germany following their World Cup exit.

The four-time world champions were knocked out of the tournament after a 4-3 penalty defeat to Paraguay in the round of 32 – their first shoot-out defeat in the global showpiece.

Defeat has seen pressure mount on Julian Nagelsmann, but former Liverpool manager Klopp – now Red Bull’s head of global soccer – played down talk of him taking up the national-team reins.

Asked as a pundit on MagentaTV what would have to happen to consider the job, Klopp said in quotes reported on Bild: “I haven’t thought about that yet. I’ve often been in that situation myself as a coach, where a big dream has been shattered.

“I understand that when people talk about the national coach, my name is mentioned. But it’s not the right moment to talk about it, especially not with me.

“I have a job that I really enjoy. And as far as I know, it’s not a part-time job. The fact is, Germany was eliminated today, and this is not the moment for me to think about Jürgen Klopp’s future.”

Germany finished top of Group E despite losing 2-1 to Ecuador in their third match.

Kai Havertz had levelled from Julio Enciso’s opener as the round-of-32 clash in Boston finished 1-1 after extra time, with Jonathan Tah’s extra-time headed goal disallowed following a VAR check.

Havertz and Nick Woltemade both missed from the spot for Germany, Antonio Sanabria and Fabian Balbuena blew two match-winning efforts for Paraguay, before Tah missed the target and Jose Canale settled it on sudden death.

Nagelsmann vowed he would stay in the role if the DFB wanted him to continue.

He told a post-match press conference: “I’m not one to run away. It’s not the first time, but it’s been happening for a while now that we’ve been delivering tournaments like this and yes, there are certainly a few basic things that I don’t want to go into now.

“I’m not one of those people who sits here and says, ‘I’m resigning now, just because we’ve been eliminated’. If the DFB wants me to continue then I’ll continue and if they don’t want me to, then they can tell me that.”

In quotes reported on Fifa’s website, shell-shocked Arsenal forward Havertz said: “I’m a little lost for words. This is my second World Cup and both times it came to nothing.

“All I can do is apologise. I thought we didn’t play bad football at the last few tournaments, but something was always missing. And it was the same today.

“We have to take a hard look at ourselves, especially the players, and I’m leaving the coach out of that.”