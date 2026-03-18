Live: Iran attacks Israel and Gulf countries after Israeli strike kills security chief

Main Points

Israel claimed on Tuesday to have killed Iran’s top security leader Ali Larijani

Joe Kent, one of the United States’ top counterterrorism officials, announced his resignation on Tuesday, citing his opposition to the Iran war

Donald Trump, while meeting with Micheál Martin on St Patrick’s Day, blasted Nato and Keir Starmer for their approach to the war in the Middle East

Key Reads

A fire onboard the USS Gerald R Ford injured sailors and destroyed 100 beds, and the carrier will reportedly set sail for Crete for repairs.

It has been at sea for almost nine months, and currently stationed in the Red Sea to support the war on Iran.

Officials, who spoke to the Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity, did not say how long the $13 billion vessel was expected to remain in Crete.

One of the officials said nearly 200 sailors were treated for smoke-related injuries when the fire broke out in the ship’s main laundry area. The fire took hours to bring under control and had an impact on roughly 100 sleeping berths.

US targets Iran coastline with ‘bunker buster’ bombs near Strait of Hormuz

The United States military said it has targeted sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz with powerful “bunker buster” bombs because Iranian anti-ship missiles posed a risk to international shipping there.

The strait, a transit point for a fifth of the global oil trade, remains largely closed as Iran threatens to attack tankers linked to the US and Israel. Oil prices have soared.

Call for ex-counter-terror chief to face Congress after resigning over Iran

A senior Democrat has called on Joe Kent, director of the US National Counterterrorism Center and a far-right political figure, to testify to Congress about why he resigned from his job over the war on Iran.

California representative Ro Khanna’s call came after Kent, a supporter of Trump, wrote on X that “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation” before blaming Israel.

“The American people deserve to know why this Administration dragged us into war in Iran,” Khanna wrote on social media. “Joe Kent should come before Congress. If even officials like Joe Kent do not believe Iran posed an imminent threat, why are we sending more Americans to die in this war?”

Iran attacks Israel and Gulf countries after security chief killed

Iran launched strikes towards Israel and neighbouring Gulf countries early on Wednesday, with explosions heard in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, and interceptions reported in Saudi Arabia.

The attacks came hours after Iranian state media confirmed Israel’s military killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in an overnight strike, as well as General Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij force, known for its role in suppressing protests.

Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike struck an apartment building in Bachoura, central Beirut, completely flattening it as day broke.