Government to consider cutting excise duties in response to rising fuel and oil costs

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald noted that petrol prices were hitting €2 a litre and diesel €2.17 as a result of the war in Iran. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The Government will consider cutting excise duties in response to the surge in fuel and oil costs, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has said.

However, he told Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald that any such measures that are ultimately introduced would be targeted at “individuals who need them the most”.

He said there would not be a “knee jerk” response to a deadline from Sinn Féin or others but a considered and “united Government” response. He would not say “when measures are going to be introduced by the Irish Government”.

McDonald claimed, during their exchange in the Dáil on Wednesday, that the Government “dithers and delays” while prices “have spun out of control” because of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

The Minister also defended the Taoiseach’s performance in the White House for St Patrick’s Day as Labour leader Ivana Bacik and People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett criticised Micheál Martin.

Bacik said he was “silent” and “utterly sidelined” while “US president Trump ranted and raved about Europe, Nato, wind farms, Keir Starmer, immigration and much more”.

Boyd Barrett said there was “not a single word of criticism of the flagrant murderous breaches of international law in which Trump and Israel are engaged”.

O’Callaghan said the Taoiseach delivered “a very important message”.

“I thought it was a real advantage for the Taoiseach to be there yesterday, as the leader of a European country that is not a member of Nato,” he said.

“I think he did Ireland and Europe proud in terms of setting out the values of Europe and indeed in setting back some of the rhetoric of president Trump, which, as everyone can appreciate, can be difficult at times.”

On energy price surges, the Sinn Féin leader said “people are under massive pressure right here and right now, but the Taoiseach says that it’s too early to act.” She added: “My God, I’ve never heard anything quite so detached or disconnected.”

Highlighting the dramatic increase in prices, she said “petrol is hitting €2 a litre, diesel hitting €2.17 a litre, home heating oil close to €900 for half a fill – unaffordable, crushing prices.”

The Dublin Central TD said up to 60 per cent of what people pay at the pumps goes to the Government in taxes and in one week it took in an additional €38 million as a result.

“It’s blindingly obvious what you need to do,” shd said. Sinn Féin introduced legislation on Wednesday – the Mineral Oil Tax (Emergency Cost of Living Reduction) Bill – to cut “soaring fuel prices” for six months. All the Government “has to do is pick it up and implement it”.

O’Callaghan, taking Leaders’ Questions for the Taoiseach, confirmed the Government would respond. But “what we’re not going to do is engage in a knee jerk response”.

“Most probably we will look at the issue of excise duties for the purpose of cutting them to take pressure off consumers,” he said.

“But it’s also important to note, that any measures that are going to be introduced, we hope, will be targeted at individuals who need them the most.”