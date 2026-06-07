US shoots down two Iranian drones over Strait of Hormuz

US forces said they shot down two Iranian attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/AP

US and Iranian forces have continued to trade fresh attacks, after a week that saw the worst flare-up in tensions since the shaky ceasefire started and little progress towards an interim peace deal.

US Central Command shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, it said in a statement posted on social media on Sunday. There were no reports of damage.

Peace negotiations between the US and Iran appear to have stalled as the conflict entered its 100th day, ⁠although a minister from mediator Pakistan travelled to Tehran on Saturday with a letter for Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

US forces struck Iranian coastal radar sites ‌in ‌Goruk ​and Qeshm Island, both in the Strait of Hormuz, early on Saturday.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard ⁠said it retaliated against US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, and Kuwait’s army said on Saturday it ​engaged seven ballistic missiles that passed over residential areas, resulting in material damage but no casualties.

In Bahrain, ​sirens sounded and residents were urged to seek shelter. Kuwait and Bahrain condemned the strikes.

Iran later said it had hit US bases in both countries with ballistic missiles, but the US military said ‌six missiles were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its target.

The US ​and Iran have been engaged in largely indirect negotiations for an interim deal to halt the three-month-old war that would leave issues including Iran’s nuclear programme to further negotiations.

But a deal has remained elusive while ⁠the two sides have periodically skirmished.

Tehran wants access to billions of dollars in oil ⁠revenue, waivers on sanctions on crude exports, the lifting of ​a US blockade on its ports and leverage over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has effectively blocked the waterway, where about a fifth of global oil traffic transited before the war.

[ Donald Trump too tired to have a go at ‘Sleepy Joe’Opens in new window ]

Iranian state media reported that Pakistani interior minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday for talks with Iranian officials, including foreign minister Abbas Araqchi. Naqvi said he was carrying a “special letter” from his country’s army chief and prime minister to Khamenei, ISNA reported.

Trump is facing mounting domestic political pressure due to rising gas prices to bring the unpopular war to an end. He told NBC that while most of Iran’s drone and missile manufacturing facilities had been destroyed, the Iranians still had access to about a fifth of their missiles.

“They have some missiles, they have some drones. I would say percentage wise, maybe 21 per cent to 22 per cent of their missiles. It’s a lot of missiles, but it’s not what it was when we first attacked,” Trump told NBC News’ Meet the Press programme, according to excerpts released by the network ‌on Friday. The conflict has driven up oil prices ⁠and disrupted supply chains for other goods, including humanitarian aid.

In a parallel conflict in Lebanon, two Lebanese army officers and a soldier were killed in an Israeli strike on a military vehicle in south Lebanon, the Lebanese army said. The Israeli military said it was investigating the incident. Iran has made a ceasefire in Lebanon between Israel ‌and Iran-aligned Hizbullah a condition for any peace deal with Washington.

[ Inside southern Lebanon’s temporary graveyards: ‘People are dying day by day. No one is batting an eye’Opens in new window ]

Lebanon’s army said on Saturday its commander, general Rudolf Haykal, left for Pakistan at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, without giving further details.

The surprise visit was notable given the insistence by Washington – and by Lebanese ​leaders, including the president – that ceasefire talks for Lebanon remain separate from US-Iran negotiations mediated by Pakistan.

Hizbullah leader Naim Qassem this week rejected a US-brokered pact ​between Israel and the Lebanese government to halt the fighting in Lebanon. The deal did not provide for an Israeli withdrawal and Hizbullah had not been party to the negotiations. Israel has said its forces would not withdraw or halt operations in the country amid increasing friction with the US. – Reuters