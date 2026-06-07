Europe

Russian drone hits nuclear fuel facility near Chernobyl, Ukraine says

International Atomic Energy Agency says it has been informed of the attack and will inspect the damage

The protective dome at the Chernobyl nuclear plant. A Russian drone has hit a nuclear fuel facility within the exclusion zone. Photograph: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
The protective dome at the Chernobyl nuclear plant. A Russian drone has hit a nuclear fuel facility within the exclusion zone. Photograph: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Sun Jun 07 2026 - 11:392 MIN READ

Ukraine said Moscow’s forces struck a nuclear fuel storage facility near the mothballed Chernobyl power plant north of Kyiv, an incident that drew a sharp retort from the UN’s atomic watchdog.

The Ukrainian military said a Russian Shahed drone had hit a building that is part of the central spent fuel storage facility within the Chernobyl exclusion zone. A small fire was extinguished within an hour, the Ukrainian General Staff posted on Telegram.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had been informed of the attack and its team would soon visit the facility and inspect the damage.

The facility is used to provide long-term storage for spent nuclear fuel from Ukraine’s operating atomic power plants.

READ MORE

U2’s Adam Clayton and others on their boarding school days: ‘Being separated from the age of 8 was a trauma’

Sex-for-rent demands in Ireland: ‘You can sleep with me or I’m not going to help you’

‘Free births’ in Ireland: Within three hours Naomi (38) died, leaving behind four kids

Here in Trump’s US the staggering expense of daily life casts a shadow over the World Cup

“The strike caused significant damage to the facility’s fuel reception building – including to the facade, windows and doors – and nearby buildings were also affected by the blast wave,” the UN’s nuclear watchdog said. Radiation levels at the facility remain within established limits, according to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry and energy ministry “are already working to ensure that each of our partners knows what has happened,” president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X, describing the strike as “extremely vile”.

“As of now, there are no readings exceeding normal background radiation levels. But there is certainly an increase in Russia’s brazenness,” Zelenskiy said.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAEA, said the incident was “deeply concerning as it occurred at a facility containing large amounts of nuclear material, held in storage just metres away from the attacked building”.

The €500m hole in Chernobyl’s roof: A race to repair damage from a Russian drone ]

The Chernobyl incident comes a week after Moscow claimed a Ukrainian drone had hit the idled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine, which Russian forces have controlled since the first weeks of the war.

The IAEA also inspected the Zaporizhzhia site following the strike and confirmed it was a drone attack. Ukraine’s southern military command denied any strikes against the facility. – Bloomberg

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter